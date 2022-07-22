Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Forward Hospitality to Host Fundraiser for Foster Youth Advocate Purple Project

The event takes place Saturday, August 6, at FWD Day + Nightclub

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 1:28 pm

On Saturday, August 6, FWD Day + Nightclub (1176 Front St., 216-990-2300) will host a fundraiser for The Purple Project, an organization that the Forward Hospitality Group has long supported.

From a Forward Hospitality rep, "Carmen Fell was approximately 11 years old, living in Aurora, when her caretaker, her Great Grandmother, suddenly passed away. She ended up in a difficult situation and was in and out of foster care. When she aged out of foster care, at 18 years old, she was lost without many options. Some adult friends helped her get into college and provided for her economically. Regretfully, economic support was only part of what see needed. What she really needed was true day-to-day emotional support and guidance. This took her down paths that led to her tragic and unfortunate death. Carmen was shot and killed in February of 2022."

The Purple Project, the beneficiary of the event, does precisely what Carmen needed, adds Forward, which is to provide emotional support and guidance, as well as financial support for youths aging out of foster care.

"The charity is run by a truly amazing woman, Latasha Watts. Latasha is a former foster child herself and one of the few to beat the odds."

From the Purple Project: "Our mission is to assist those youth and young adults who have or will transition (age out) of the foster care system with maintaining stability. Our goal is to provide a viable support and resource network, one that is devoted to enhancing and positively changing the quality of life, and the negative outcomes of those youth and adults who have (or will) 'age out' of the foster care system."

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Momocho 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland Season 8, Episode 9 This hip, dimly lit cantina serves a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. And while there, Fieri sampled their tuna tacos, blood orange marmalade and guacamole with house smoked trout, which are all a hit. Photo via via Food Network/YouTube

All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of Cleveland
Amba 1430 West 28th St., Cleveland Walk into Amba and it's clear you have the makings of another one-of-a-kind experience from chef Doug Katz. The building is divided into two connected but distinct spaces, the main Amba dining room and the smaller Bar Amba. As at Zhug in Cleveland Heights, the aim is to foster an energetic, lively and informal atmosphere where diners can feel comfortable standing, talking and visiting with nearby tables. Also reminiscent of Zhug, the menu at Amba is loaded with small plates built for sharing. There are two dozen items that range from small, zesty condiments to composed meat and fish dishes. Many of these “Indian-inspired” street foods have a clear through line all the way back to the tandoor oven at Fire. There are options for vegans, gluten-free diners, seafood- and meat-eaters.

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us
Kintaro Sushi & Hot Pot Multiple Locations All you can eat sushi may make it sound like the quality isn’t great, but that’s not the case at Kintaro’s four locations (Akron, Fairview Park, Brooklyn and Medina), where for $14.99 for lunch and $25.99 for dinner, you can eat all of the sushi you want, but don’t take more than you eat, or you’ll be charged for it. In addition to unlimited sushi, the price also includes staples like miso soup, edamame, gyoza and tempura and even full teriyaki or hibachi meals.

17 of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Cleveland
Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now

