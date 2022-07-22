Forward Hospitality to Host Fundraiser for Foster Youth Advocate Purple Project

On Saturday, August 6, FWD Day + Nightclub
(1176 Front St., 216-990-2300) will host a fundraiser for The Purple Project
, an organization that the Forward Hospitality Group has long supported.
From a Forward Hospitality rep, "Carmen Fell was approximately 11 years old, living in Aurora, when her caretaker, her Great Grandmother, suddenly passed away. She ended up in a difficult situation and was in and out of foster care. When she aged out of foster care, at 18 years old, she was lost without many options. Some adult friends helped her get into college and provided for her economically. Regretfully, economic support was only part of what see needed. What she really needed was true day-to-day emotional support and guidance. This took her down paths that led to her tragic and unfortunate death. Carmen was shot and killed in February of 2022."
The Purple Project, the beneficiary of the event, does precisely what Carmen needed, adds Forward, which is to provide emotional support and guidance, as well as financial support for youths aging out of foster care.
"The charity is run by a truly amazing woman, Latasha Watts. Latasha is a former foster child herself and one of the few to beat the odds."
From the Purple Project: "Our mission is to assist those youth and young adults who have or will transition (age out) of the foster care system with maintaining stability. Our goal is to provide a viable support and resource network, one that is devoted to enhancing and positively changing the quality of life, and the negative outcomes of those youth and adults who have (or will) 'age out' of the foster care system."