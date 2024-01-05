Frozen Daiquiri Bar, Which Left the Flats This Summer, Finds New Home in the Gateway District

"I’m just excited to get a second opportunity.”

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 4:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New home of the Frozen Daiquiri Bar - Google Maps
Google Maps
New home of the Frozen Daiquiri Bar
James Cleveland invested approximately a half-million dollars to open the bar of his dreams in the Flats, but now he has his sights set on the Gateway District. In the summer of 2022, Cleveland opened the Frozen Daiquiri Bar at 1313 Old River Rd., but following a round of battles and negotiations with his landlord, real estate developer GBX Group, Cleveland ended up walking away from the property the following summer.

“We worked out a deal that was best for everybody,” Cleveland explains. “It wasn’t my idea to do that, but thankfully I got out of there and maybe even found a better location. I’m just excited to get a second opportunity.”

That location is 721 Bolivar Rd., most recently home to Fin & Feathers and, before that, Victory Alley Sports Bar. The bar and restaurant is just steps from Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which makes it a natural stop before and after sporting and entertainment events in the area.

Cleveland already is hard at work to ready the space for an early spring opening. He is hoping to have the doors open long before the Home Opener. Like the original, the new Frozen Daiquiri Bar will feature bar swings, eight daiquiri machines, and plenty of food and drink options. This time around, he says, the kitchen is planning to roll out an even more ambitious menu, with more vegan options, pastas and desserts.

“We have a very diverse menu and at this location we are actually looking to increase our food presence and food menu,” says Cleveland.

Down the road, Cleveland hopes to transform the second level into a sports lounge.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Never Say Dive, Opening in Old Brooklyn on Friday, Jan. 5

By Douglas Trattner

Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn opens Jan. 5

Buy/Sell/Hold: A Survey of Cleveland Dining Trends as We Enter 2024

By Douglas Trattner

Tita Flora's

The Berea Depot Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

The Berea Depot

Collision Bend Production Facility in Euclid to Open Taproom Friday, Jan. 5

By Douglas Trattner

Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid.

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us