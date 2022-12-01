Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 9:32 am

click to enlarge Geraci’s Slice Shop to Open in Former Vincenza’s Space Downtown

This summer, downtown Cleveland lost a 40-year-old legend when Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta abruptly closed its shop. But come spring, another local legend will take up the mantle to provide hot slices for all.

Geraci’s Slice Shop (603 Prospect Ave.), an extension of the 60-year-old brand, launched this summer in Willoughby as part of The Yard on 3rd. The expanded downtown spot will offer more in terms of food, beverage and setting.

The fast-casual operation will feature classic Geraci’s pizzas – either by the slice or whole – plus appetizers, salads, subs and desserts like Italian ice and tiramisu.

“The menu is designed for quality, speed and deliciousness,” explains partner Bucky Spoth. “We have been a pizza staple in Cleveland for over 60 years. The slice shop model allows us to have fun and is an affordable option right in the heart of the city that I love.”

Guests can look forward to a fun, funky décor modeled after an `80s pizzeria, complete with full bar and game room.

“The design will be super casual – comfortable for a business lunch, a family grabbing a bite before a big game or meeting friends before seeing your favorite show,” says partner Jason Beudert.

In the off season, Geraci’s Slice Shop acquired “Manager of the Year” Terry "Tito" Francona as an investor.

“I’m an Italian who loves pizza and loves Cleveland,” Francona states. “Geraci’s is such a beloved brand it is just the right fit. Plus, it’s a short scooter's ride from the ballpark.”

When the doors part this spring, Geraci’s will be open for lunch, dinner, late-night service as well as major concerts and events.

