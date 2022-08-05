Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases Fifth and Final Limited-Time Bonus Flavor of 2022

Photo: Provided by Graeter’s Ice Cream
The final limited-time bonus flavor of 2022 is Dragon Fruit Sorbet.
Graeter's Ice Cream has announced the final of its five limited-time bonus flavors for 2022, and this one will be perfectly refreshing on a hot summer day.
The local French pot ice cream maker released five secret bonus flavors this year, and it has recently unveiled the fifth: Dragon Fruit Sorbet.
Graeter's describes this flavor as “an exotic, sweet sorbet using tropical red pitahaya ‘dragon fruit’ puree.”
Each bonus flavor remained a secret until the day of its release and is only available for a limited time. Graeter's says "once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year."
The first flavor of this secret series, announced on May 16, was Strawberry Cheesecake. Frozen Hot Chocolate was the second flavor, announced on June 6. The third flavor, Churro, was released June 27 and the fourth, Candy Bar Chip, came out on July 18.
Dragon Fruit Sorbet is available now at Graeter's ice cream shops and graeters.com
