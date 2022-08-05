Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases Fifth and Final Limited-Time Bonus Flavor of 2022

This new flavor is “an exotic, sweet sorbet using tropical red pitahaya ‘dragon fruit’ puree.”

The final limited-time bonus flavor of 2022 is Dragon Fruit Sorbet. - Photo: Provided by Graeter’s Ice Cream
Photo: Provided by Graeter’s Ice Cream
The final limited-time bonus flavor of 2022 is Dragon Fruit Sorbet.

Graeter's Ice Cream has announced the final of its five limited-time bonus flavors for 2022, and this one will be perfectly refreshing on a hot summer day.

The local French pot ice cream maker released five secret bonus flavors this year, and it has recently unveiled the fifth: Dragon Fruit Sorbet.

Graeter's describes this flavor as “an exotic, sweet sorbet using tropical red pitahaya ‘dragon fruit’ puree.”

Each bonus flavor remained a secret until the day of its release and is only available for a limited time. Graeter's says "once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year."

The first flavor of this secret series, announced on May 16, was Strawberry Cheesecake. Frozen Hot Chocolate was the second flavor, announced on June 6. The third flavor, Churro, was released June 27 and the fourth, Candy Bar Chip, came out on July 18.

Dragon Fruit Sorbet is available now at Graeter's ice cream shops and graeters.com.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Bourbon Street Barrel Room 2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland “I went for brunch and got the fried chicken and french toast. So I can really speak to how well they are doing when it comes to the New Orleans cuisine. What I can say is that the drinks are AMAZING. We had Amira and Patrick at the bar. Both were super accommodating and attentive. Amira made this great mocktail for my friend that is expecting called a health tonic. If she is there I recommend ordering it. It is so refreshing.....and you can add gin or tequila,” Willainaa S. on Yelp

The 25 Best Brunch Spots In Cleveland, According To Yelp Reviewers
Momocho 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland Season 8, Episode 9 This hip, dimly lit cantina serves a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. And while there, Fieri sampled their tuna tacos, blood orange marmalade and guacamole with house smoked trout, which are all a hit. Photo via via Food Network/YouTube

All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of Cleveland

