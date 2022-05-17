Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases First of Five Limited-Time Bonus Flavors

Photo: Provided by Graeter's Ice Cream
Graeter's Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream
Graeter's Ice Cream has a secret — five of them actually.
The Ohio favorite French pot ice cream maker is releasing five secret bonus flavors this year, and it has just unveiled the first: Strawberry Cheesecake.
Graeter's describes the flavor as "an indulgence of rich cheesecake ice cream mixed with strawberries and graham cracker pieces."
Each bonus flavor remains a secret until the day of its release, and will only be available for a limited time. Graeter's says "once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year."
Strawberry Cheesecake is available now at Graeter's ice cream shops and graeters.com
.