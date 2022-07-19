Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases Fourth of Five Limited-Time Bonus Flavors

Another summertime flavor surprise

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 12:20 pm

Candy Bar Chip from Graeter's Ice Cream - PHOTO: PROVIDED BY GRAETER'S ICE CREAM
Photo: provided by Graeter's Ice Cream
Candy Bar Chip from Graeter's Ice Cream

Graeter's Ice Cream has announced the fourth of five limited-time bonus flavors, and this one features a crowd favorite flavor combination: peanut butter and chocolate.

The Ohio-based French pot ice cream maker is releasing five secret bonus flavors this year, and it has just unveiled the fourth: Candy Bar Chip.

Graeter's says that this flavor “combines rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.”

Each bonus flavor remains a secret until the day of its release, and will only be available for a limited time. Graeter's says "once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year."

The first flavor of this secret series, announced on May 16, was Strawberry Cheesecake. Frozen Hot Chocolate was the second flavor announced June 6. The third flavor, Churro, was released June 27.

Candy Bar Chip is available now at Graeter's ice cream shops and graeters.com.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Amba 1430 West 28th St., Cleveland Walk into Amba and it's clear you have the makings of another one-of-a-kind experience from chef Doug Katz. The building is divided into two connected but distinct spaces, the main Amba dining room and the smaller Bar Amba. As at Zhug in Cleveland Heights, the aim is to foster an energetic, lively and informal atmosphere where diners can feel comfortable standing, talking and visiting with nearby tables. Also reminiscent of Zhug, the menu at Amba is loaded with small plates built for sharing. There are two dozen items that range from small, zesty condiments to composed meat and fish dishes. Many of these “Indian-inspired” street foods have a clear through line all the way back to the tandoor oven at Fire. There are options for vegans, gluten-free diners, seafood- and meat-eaters.

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us
Kintaro Sushi & Hot Pot Multiple Locations All you can eat sushi may make it sound like the quality isn’t great, but that’s not the case at Kintaro’s four locations (Akron, Fairview Park, Brooklyn and Medina), where for $14.99 for lunch and $25.99 for dinner, you can eat all of the sushi you want, but don’t take more than you eat, or you’ll be charged for it. In addition to unlimited sushi, the price also includes staples like miso soup, edamame, gyoza and tempura and even full teriyaki or hibachi meals.

17 of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Cleveland
Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6

Food & Drink Slideshows

Amba 1430 West 28th St., Cleveland Walk into Amba and it's clear you have the makings of another one-of-a-kind experience from chef Doug Katz. The building is divided into two connected but distinct spaces, the main Amba dining room and the smaller Bar Amba. As at Zhug in Cleveland Heights, the aim is to foster an energetic, lively and informal atmosphere where diners can feel comfortable standing, talking and visiting with nearby tables. Also reminiscent of Zhug, the menu at Amba is loaded with small plates built for sharing. There are two dozen items that range from small, zesty condiments to composed meat and fish dishes. Many of these “Indian-inspired” street foods have a clear through line all the way back to the tandoor oven at Fire. There are options for vegans, gluten-free diners, seafood- and meat-eaters.

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us
Kintaro Sushi & Hot Pot Multiple Locations All you can eat sushi may make it sound like the quality isn’t great, but that’s not the case at Kintaro’s four locations (Akron, Fairview Park, Brooklyn and Medina), where for $14.99 for lunch and $25.99 for dinner, you can eat all of the sushi you want, but don’t take more than you eat, or you’ll be charged for it. In addition to unlimited sushi, the price also includes staples like miso soup, edamame, gyoza and tempura and even full teriyaki or hibachi meals.

17 of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Cleveland
Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6

Food & Drink Slideshows

Amba 1430 West 28th St., Cleveland Walk into Amba and it's clear you have the makings of another one-of-a-kind experience from chef Doug Katz. The building is divided into two connected but distinct spaces, the main Amba dining room and the smaller Bar Amba. As at Zhug in Cleveland Heights, the aim is to foster an energetic, lively and informal atmosphere where diners can feel comfortable standing, talking and visiting with nearby tables. Also reminiscent of Zhug, the menu at Amba is loaded with small plates built for sharing. There are two dozen items that range from small, zesty condiments to composed meat and fish dishes. Many of these “Indian-inspired” street foods have a clear through line all the way back to the tandoor oven at Fire. There are options for vegans, gluten-free diners, seafood- and meat-eaters.

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us
Kintaro Sushi & Hot Pot Multiple Locations All you can eat sushi may make it sound like the quality isn’t great, but that’s not the case at Kintaro’s four locations (Akron, Fairview Park, Brooklyn and Medina), where for $14.99 for lunch and $25.99 for dinner, you can eat all of the sushi you want, but don’t take more than you eat, or you’ll be charged for it. In addition to unlimited sushi, the price also includes staples like miso soup, edamame, gyoza and tempura and even full teriyaki or hibachi meals.

17 of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Cleveland
Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6

Trending

City Slice Pizzeria Brings Gigantic New York-Style Slices to Cleveland’s West Side

By Douglas Trattner

City Slice Pizzeria Brings Gigantic New York-Style Slices to Cleveland’s West Side

First Look: Cordelia, Opening Wednesday, July 20 on East 4th Street

By Douglas Trattner

Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20

First Look: Kitchen Social, Opening Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest

First Look: Beachwood Truck Park, Opening Friday, July 8 (Pending Inspections) on Cleveland’s East Side

By Douglas Trattner

Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.

Also in Food & Drink

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

By Scene Staff

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us