Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases Fourth of Five Limited-Time Bonus Flavors

Photo: provided by Graeter's Ice Cream
Candy Bar Chip from Graeter's Ice Cream
Graeter's Ice Cream has announced the fourth of five limited-time bonus flavors, and this one features a crowd favorite flavor combination: peanut butter and chocolate.
The Ohio-based French pot ice cream maker is releasing five secret bonus flavors this year, and it has just unveiled the fourth: Candy Bar Chip.
Graeter's says that this flavor “combines rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.”
Each bonus flavor remains a secret until the day of its release, and will only be available for a limited time. Graeter's says "once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year."
The first flavor of this secret series, announced on May 16, was Strawberry Cheesecake. Frozen Hot Chocolate was the second flavor announced June 6. The third flavor, Churro, was released June 27.
Candy Bar Chip is available now at Graeter's ice cream shops and graeters.com
