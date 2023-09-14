Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Gray House Pizza in Lakewood Has Closed

"Staffing and supply chain issues are unlike anything I've seen in 20 years."

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 9:08 am

click to enlarge Gray House's Detroit-style pizza - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
Gray House's Detroit-style pizza

Sadly, we can add Gray House Pizza to the long list of restaurants that have hung out a shingle at the corner of Madison and Brown in Lakewood. Joe Schlott's Detroit-style pizza shop lasted less than a year in the space, joining other recent ventures such as  Primoz Pizza, Smokin’ Thyme Kitchen and Chow Chow Kitchen.

Schlott, who also runs Gray House Pies in Lakewood and Westlake, announced this sudden closure by thanking his passionate Detroit-style pizza enthusiasts.

"The response was fabulous," Schlott told Scene. "People were over the top enthusiastic about it. It was so gratifying to get that response. But in this environment, staffing and supply chain issues are unlike anything I've seen in 20 years."

Gray House Pizza was a stripped-down pizza parlor in a barebones storefront. But what it lacked in style it made up for in product. Despite its deep-dish appearance, Schlott’s Detroit-style pie had the light, airy consistency of focaccia. The contrast between that tender crumb and the crispy, crunchy edges and corners is what set this variety apart from the rest. The pies were ringed with a golden-brown, cheese-melted exterior that ensures that no crust is left behind.

The silver lining in this story is that the space might already have a new tenant lined up, says Schlott. We'll let you know who and what when the time comes.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner
