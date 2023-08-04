Guanaquitas Restaurante Now Open in Former Big Egg Space in Detroit Shoreway

Photo by Doug Trattner

The former Big Egg spot (5107 Detroit) is vacant no longer as Blanca Hernandez, owner of the four-year-old Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas (2998 W. 25th St., 216-862-1082) restaurant in Clark-Fulton, today opens the doors to her second restaurant, appropriately called Guanaquitas Restaurante 2.Unlike Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas, which serves strictly Salvadoran foods like tortas, tacos, pupusas and carne asada, this latest restaurant will offer a blend of traditional Salvadoran and Spanish items alongside American diner-style foods.The full-service restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.In the morning, guests can dig into platters of huevos rancheros, enchiladas with pinto beans, pancakes, waffles, and bacon, eggs and hash browns. The rest of the menu is fleshed out with grilled chicken salads, BLT sandwiches and a handful of Salvadoran staples."The tacos and pupusas are too popular to not move over," Hernandez says.