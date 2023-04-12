Cleveland Taco Week is ongoing through Sunday, April 16th!

Guanaquitas Restaurante to Open in Former Big Egg Space in Detroit Shoreway

This is the second restaurant from the owner of Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge The tacos will be making the trip to the new restaurant - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
The tacos will be making the trip to the new restaurant

Blanca Hernandez, owner of the four-year-old Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas (2998 W. 25th St., 216-862-1082) restaurant in Clark-Fulton, will open her second restaurant in the former Big Egg space at 5107 Detroit Ave.

Unlike Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas, which serves strictly Salvadoran foods like tortas, tacos, pupusas and carne asada, this latest restaurant — called simply Guanaquitas — will offer a blend of traditional Salvadoran and Spanish items alongside American diner-style foods.

The full-service restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the morning, guests can dig into platters of hueves rancheros, enchiladas with pinto beans, pancakes, waffles, and bacon, eggs and hash browns. The rest of the menu is fleshed out with grilled chicken salads, BLT sandwiches and a handful of Salvadoran staples.

"The tacos and pupusas are too popular to not move over," Hernandez says.

Also new to this location is a liquor license, which will permit diners to pair a cold beer or margarita with their food.

Look for the restaurant to open sometime in May.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
