Hecks Beachwood Opens Today

The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge Hecks to open Beachwood restaurant in early February. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Back in the late-`70s and early-`80s, Hecks operated taverns on both sides of the Cuyahoga River. In addition to the original Ohio City location, which celebrated its 50th birthday last year, the iconic Cleveland brand had a restaurant at Eton mall in Woodmere.

Now, after nearly 40 years, Hecks returns.

The Beachwood location, which owner Fadi Daoud has been working since this past summer to transform since taking over the former Blu (and Moxie) space, opens today.

“I think there was need for a Hecks on the east side,” says Daoud. “I’ve been approached by a lot by malls and strips and commercialized areas, but I never felt like it was a good fit. This place has been a destination for more than 20 years.”

Daoud, who took over ownership of Hecks in 2005, added a location in Avon. In 2015, he expanded the Ohio City property while improving the existing space. The Beachwood restaurant features an all-new bar and dining room with seating for 40 and 150, respectively. Diners can expect a menu that is nearly identical to the other shops.

The stars of the show are the burgers, half-pound patties made from grass-fed Ohio beef. In addition to a dozen different iterations – and a house-made veggie burger – the menu offers a great mix of eclectic but approachable dishes. To start, there are lamb meatballs, chicken potstickers and mushroom flatbread. Scratch-made soups and bountiful salads give way to entrees starring beef, seafood and pasta.

A separate brunch menu comes into service on the weekends.

Hecks will offer a welcome non-chain lunch option for workers in the area.

The property also includes the adjoining Red/Cut 151 space. For now, that area will be used for private events, but down the road Daoud intends to open a second location of his Italian concept Antica (35568 Detroit Rd., 440-517-0096), which he launched a year and a half ago in Avon.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
