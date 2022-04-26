Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

HoneyBirch Bakehouse, a 'European-Inspired Bakery,' to Open on Larchmere

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge HoneyBirch Bakehouse will open on Larchmere in May. - HONEYBIRCH BAKEHOUSE
HoneyBirch Bakehouse
HoneyBirch Bakehouse will open on Larchmere in May.

Renee and Elan Hoenig were on the hunt to find the perfect location for their bakeshop. They ended up finding it on Larchmere Boulevard. The pair will open HoneyBirch Bakehouse at 12204 Larchmere Blvd. Neighbors might know the spot as the former home of 3 Aprons Bakery and Grey House Pies.

"When we were looking for a space, we were looking for a neighborhood to be in — that's just the vibe we enjoy," says Elan. "We want a small neighborhood where we would get to know our customers and see familiar faces as often as possible."

Elan, a longtime staffer at the Wine Spot in Cleveland Heights, and his wife have been operating HoneyBirch as a cottage business, hosting the occasional pop-up.

Renee describes the shop as a "European-inspired bakery and sandwich shop." In the morning, there will be drip coffee, breakfast pastries like cardamom knots, ham, egg and cheese sandwiches and sweet and savory puff pastries. At lunch, the bakery will roll out a menu of creative sandwiches, including  a New Orleans-style muffaletta on a house-baked Italian round and tuna with hard-boiled egg, olives, boiled potatoes, tomato and a lemon-harissa mayo.

The bakery will offer a lineup of core breads like French baguettes, Italian, Vienna and, on weekends, challah. Cookies, shortbreads and other sweet treats will round out the menu.

The store will also have a small market section offering items like imported chocolate bars, local eggs and cheese, condiments and tinned fish.

At 900 square feet front and back, the bakery is exclusively carry-out, but there will be some sidewalk seating in the coming weeks.

HoneyBirch will open Friday, May 13.

"We're trying to stay small at first," Elan adds. "It's just me and my wife."

Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, "Batuqui on the Falls" has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n' cheese for Mac 'n' Cheese Week. It'll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away.

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year

