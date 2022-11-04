Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Hot Chicken Takeover Closes Underperforming Strongsville Location

Opened during the pandemic, the restaurant struggled to gain a footing

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 10:29 am

Hot Chicken Takeover

Hot Chicken Takeover, the Columbus-based restaurant that specializes in Nashville hot chicken, has closed its Strongsville location. The restaurant, which was in the Royalton Collection development on N. Royalton, opened in 2021.

“Hot Chicken Takeover was proud to serve the Strongsville community, but as of November 1, this location is now closed," says a representative for the company. "We opened Strongsville during the Covid-19 pandemic in a new market for us. This, coupled with the challenge some customers had navigating traffic into our Strongsville restaurant inspired us to eye different spots where we can make it even more convenient for our fans to enjoy Hot Chicken Takeover."

Until any of those new locations come to fruition, hot chicken fans can continue to visit the Crocker Park restaurant in Westlake. That location has been going strong for three years.

"We are grateful to our loyal team members and Strongsville fans who shared our love for Ohio’s Very Own Nashville hot chicken," the rep adds. "We're growing fast and celebrating new grand openings in Ohio this month!"

