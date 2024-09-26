How Cleveland Dining Habits Have Changed Post-Pandemic

Restaurants are dealing with an uneven field as the scene continues to evolve

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 11:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge East 4th will see more change as Jolene opens soon - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
East 4th will see more change as Jolene opens soon
If you think that the restaurant industry is on solid ground these days, you’re not paying attention. While each situation is unique, there are headwinds facing independent restaurant owners, forces driving a distressing wave of closures. On the operator side are hardships such as higher food and labor costs and difficulty in hiring and retaining staff. On the consumer side, customers are reining in spending, relying more on delivery than dining out.

Even the restaurants that appear to be thriving are likely struggling beneath the surface. Take Salt, the award-winning Lakewood restaurant operated by Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison. Despite local and national accolades, the once-hot bistro closed in August.

“This business is changing a lot,” Vedaa says. “The landscape — how people are eating and drinking — has completely changed.”

Melt Bar and Grilled has been facing many of the same pressures. Aggressive expansion took the homegrown brand from the original shop in Lakewood to 13-plus restaurants and satellite stores. To save the brand, founder Matt Fish announced that he was closing all but the original restaurant in Lakewood, which will undergo improvements to food quality, service and atmosphere.

“I don’t want to be looked at as a novelty,” Fish says. “I want to bring regulars back and build back the clientele we had when we first opened up.”

One of the most heartrending bits of news came out of Cleveland Heights, where the owners of Nighttown announced that the restaurant was closing. The historic jazz supper club opened in 1965 and closed in March of 2020. After sitting idle for a couple years, the property was reopened by the Red Restaurant Group. But too much had changed during the interim: the live music scene, the way people dine and drink, the rise of fast-casual eateries and delivery services.

But On the Bright Side
For years we’ve been talking about the rise in “experiential entertainment.” Many pleasure-seekers these days are in search of fun, immersive experiences like axe throwing, shuffleboard and duckpin bowling. Within this so-called “eatertainment” trend, there is a new darling emerging: mini-golf.

In the coming months, Birdietown Mini Golf and Lounge will open in the Birdtown neighborhood of Lakewood. The two-level, 12,000-square-foot venue is taking shape in the Nest complex on Madison. Owner Tim Frazee describes it as a “date-night” destination that mixes a speakeasy-type bar and restaurant with 18 holes of indoor miniature golf.

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene.
Come spring, East Fourth Street will look and sound a wee bit more like Nashville when partners Jason Beudert, Terry Francona and Chelsea Williams swing open the doors to Jolene. Located in the former Greenhouse Tavern space, the honky-tonk spot will offer a fun, vibrant atmosphere with small live music events, guitar shotskis and shareable boot drinks.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Review: At Oliva, a Tuscan-Style Steakhouse Beckons You for Adventure and Decadence

By Vince Grzegorek

Review: At Oliva, a Tuscan-Style Steakhouse Beckons You for Adventure and Decadence

The Dazzling Excellence of Chef Johanes Jonathan's Issho Ni Omakase Nights

By Douglas Trattner

Johanes Jonathan (right)

West End Tavern in Lakewood Gets a Refresh and Full Menu With New Ownership

By Vince Grzegorek

The revamped West End Tavern

Abundance Culinary Chef Liu Fang Lands on National Chefs to Watch List

By Vince Grzegorek

Abundance Culinary Chef Liu Fang Lands on National Chefs to Watch List

Cleveland Beer Week Returns for Its 16th Year Starting Oct. 4

By Jala Forest

The fun starts next week

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us