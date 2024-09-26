How Cleveland Dining Habits Have Changed Post-Pandemic

click to enlarge Scene Archives East 4th will see more change as Jolene opens soon

If you think that the restaurant industry is on solid ground these days, you’re not paying attention. While each situation is unique, there are headwinds facing independent restaurant owners, forces driving a distressing wave of closures. On the operator side are hardships such as higher food and labor costs and difficulty in hiring and retaining staff. On the consumer side, customers are reining in spending, relying more on delivery than dining out.Even the restaurants that appear to be thriving are likely struggling beneath the surface. Take Salt, the award-winning Lakewood restaurant operated by Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison. Despite local and national accolades, the once-hot bistro closed in August.“This business is changing a lot,” Vedaa says. “The landscape — how people are eating and drinking — has completely changed.”Melt Bar and Grilled has been facing many of the same pressures. Aggressive expansion took the homegrown brand from the original shop in Lakewood to 13-plus restaurants and satellite stores. To save the brand, founder Matt Fish announced that he was closing all but the original restaurant in Lakewood, which will undergo improvements to food quality, service and atmosphere.“I don’t want to be looked at as a novelty,” Fish says. “I want to bring regulars back and build back the clientele we had when we first opened up.”One of the most heartrending bits of news came out of Cleveland Heights, where the owners of Nighttown announced that the restaurant was closing. The historic jazz supper club opened in 1965 and closed in March of 2020. After sitting idle for a couple years, the property was reopened by the Red Restaurant Group. But too much had changed during the interim: the live music scene, the way people dine and drink, the rise of fast-casual eateries and delivery services.For years we’ve been talking about the rise in “experiential entertainment.” Many pleasure-seekers these days are in search of fun, immersive experiences like axe throwing, shuffleboard and duckpin bowling. Within this so-called “eatertainment” trend, there is a new darling emerging: mini-golf.In the coming months, Birdietown Mini Golf and Lounge will open in the Birdtown neighborhood of Lakewood. The two-level, 12,000-square-foot venue is taking shape in the Nest complex on Madison. Owner Tim Frazee describes it as a “date-night” destination that mixes a speakeasy-type bar and restaurant with 18 holes of indoor miniature golf.Come spring, East Fourth Street will look and sound a wee bit more like Nashville when partners Jason Beudert, Terry Francona and Chelsea Williams swing open the doors to Jolene. Located in the former Greenhouse Tavern space, the honky-tonk spot will offer a fun, vibrant atmosphere with small live music events, guitar shotskis and shareable boot drinks.