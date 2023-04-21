The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Humble Wine Bar to Open Second Location in Bay Village

The original in Lakewood will celebrate 10 years this summer

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge Pizza from Humble Wine Bar. - Humble Wine Bar
Humble Wine Bar
Pizza from Humble Wine Bar.
This summer, Humble Wine Bar (15400 Detroit Ave., 216-767-5977) in Lakewood will celebrate a decade in business. The success of that restaurant prompted owners Dan Deagan and Mandi Burman to begin searching for a second home, which they actively have been doing for the past nine months. Bay Village was high on their wish list given the scarcity of finer-dining options.

“I have a lot of friends who live in Bay Village that say they don’t really have any place to go,” Deagan says. “Outside of Thyme Table and Chatty’s, there isn’t a whole lot of options.”

Finally, their search paid off. The owners have inked a deal to take over the former Vivid Jewelers space (27215 Wolf Rd.) across the street from Cahoon Park. At 4,000 square feet, the property is a bit larger than the original in Lakewood.

Fans of the Lakewood location should feel right at home in Bay thanks to a consistent – if updated – design aesthetic, says Deagan.

“It will look like Lakewood’s grown-up bigger brother,” he says.

Compared to Lakewood’s numbers – 65 seats in, 45 seats out – Bay will accommodate approximately 100 diners inside and another 60 on the patio.

With Humble, Deagan and Burman created a concept, formula and vibe that appeals to a wide range of customers. It was precisely that near-universal acclaim that set them on the expansion path.

“Humble is so many things to so many different types of people,” Burman explains. “It’s a first date spot, it’s where locals have dinner once a week. I can’t tell you how many people want to have their bridal showers there and then they have their baby showers there. It’s just a really cool spot and we’re excited to be able to provide that feeling and experience to the people in Bay Village.”

As for opening day: “We’re hoping for the end of spring, planning on the end of the year, and assuming early next year,” says Deagan, who as owner of Humble, Deagan’s and two Truck Parks, has been through this process before.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
