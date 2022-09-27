Inaugural Lake Erie Food Festival Comes to Lakeland Community College on Saturday, October 1

Look for the inaugural Lake Erie Food Festival
to land at Lakeland Community College on Saturday, October 1. Organizers say that the goal is to showcase local small food businesses in Northeast Ohio. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“My partner and I decided that we wanted to try to shine the spotlight on other great local Cleveland food businesses,” explains Greg Djordjevic of Windham Kitchen Salsa. “Thus, the Lake Erie Food Festival was born!”
The event is being held on the campus of Lakeland Community College in Kirtland Ohio. Look for products from Windham Kitchen Salsa – the organizers – as well as beef jerky, breads, pickles, jams, frozen treats, coffee, tea, sandwiches and many others.
If the event proves successful, organizers intend to bring it back next year.
“We are doing the event this year free to all vendors with the hope of growing the show into something bigger each year,” says Jason Lamtman of Windham Kitchen.