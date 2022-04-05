Jibaro Latin Restaurant Opens Today in Parma

click to enlarge
Courtesy Jibaro
Jibaro opens today in Parma.
It's been more than a year in the making, but today Héctor Rodriguez has opened the doors to his Latin restaurant, Jibaro
(6152 Broadview Rd., 440-857-0258). The Parma eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes with decidedly Puerto Rican flavors.
Until recently, diners could have found Rodriguez crafting Latin sandwiches at El Sabor de Ponce, located at Las Tienditas del Mercado in Clark-Fulton. When that shop closed, he set his sights on opening Jibaro.
In the morning, Jibaro serves hearty breakfast platters of eggs, ham and tortillas, ham and Nutella pancakes, or breakfast sandwiches of ham, egg and cheese on domplines (Puerto Rican fried dough). For lunch, there is a roster of over-stuffed sandwiches on Italian bread, including a classic Cubano and Tripleta. There is also pastrami, steak, chicken and pork sandwiches.
Larger plates are available during lunch and dinner hours. Seafood mofongo or trifongo can be ordered with shrimp, octopus or conch. There are versions topped with pork, fried chicken and fried pork chops as well. Diners can build their own combo meal from a selection of meats, grains and sides.
For dessert, there's coconut pudding, tres leches cake and sweet rice.
Starting today, Jibaro will be open Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m .- 9 p.m.