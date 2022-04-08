Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes to Open First Eastside Sweets Shop in Chagrin Falls

Since launching in Avon Lake in 2014, Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes
has added shops in Rocky River and Avon. Next up for the popular confectionary is a storefront across town in Chagrin Falls. Owner Kelsey Shepard announced the expansion on social media. The new store, which will open sometime this spring, is located right downtown by Jeni's Ice Cream.
"We’ll be bringing a gorgeous case of macarons, cupcakes, and cookies there starting late spring!," Shepard announced.
When an opening date is announced, we'll be sure to share it.