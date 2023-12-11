La Plaza Out, Sauce the City In at Re: Bar Downtown

Look for Victor Searcy Jr.'s killer fried chicken sandwiches to land sometime this winter

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge La Plaza Out, Sauce the City In at Re: Bar Downtown
Courtesy Sauce the City
It was a good but short run for La Plaza Taqueria at Re: bar downtown (2132 East 9th St.). The restaurant, a partnership between Re: bar owner Rachel Ulloa and La Plaza’s Adrian Ortega, launched in February of this year. It was the first restaurant residency at the bar since Ulloa completed renovations on the adjacent property, adding a kitchen and dine-in seating.

La Plaza's Gateway District outpost is on the way out, but a replacement is all lined up.

“Our partnership with La Plaza at Re: bar has been a cherished chapter in our story," Ulloa announced this week on social media. "We are immensely grateful for the invaluable moments shared and the unwavering support received from our customers. Together, we ventured into uncharted territories, transforming Re: bar into both a bar and a restaurant. However, with growth comes evolution, and in our commitment to community spirit and collaboration, we have decided to conclude this chapter with La Plaza.”

Taco fans can hit up La Plaza downtown through the end of this year.

Next up for Re: bar, which is located a block from Progressive Field, is Sauce the City. When approached with the offer to step in, owner Victor Searcy Jr. leapt at the chance.

“They called me and I was like, 'Heck yeah, a downtown location would be great for us,'” he said.

Searcy won’t go as far as calling Sauce the City downtown a full-fledged restaurant, rather a satellite kitchen that he will oversee. He says that he’ll work closely with the Re: bar staff to deliver a high-quality, albeit truncated, version of the menu that he offers in University Heights (14480 Cedar Rd.). Diners can expect two-fisted fried chicken (and hot chicken) sandwiches, wraps, tenders and wings.

“Eventually I’m hoping it will turn into an actual full-fledged Sauce the City, but right now I don’t want to stretch myself too thin, too fast,” he said.

Searcy has new help in the organization in the form of chef-partner Rasul Welch, who arrives fresh off his stint at Saroj & Carlos at BottleHouse Brewery in Cleveland Heights.

If things go as planned, Sauce the City at Re: bar will open in late winter. Lunch service could be added in spring.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
