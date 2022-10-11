Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

La Plaza Taqueria at Re:bar to Open Downtown in Early November

The move brings La Plaza tacos to downtown for lunch, dinner and late-night eats

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 11:35 am

After purchasing Re:bar (2130 East 9th St., 216-465-4268) in late 2019, Rachel Ulloa has worked to improve and enhance the quirky downtown dive bar, which is located just steps from Progressive Field. She nearly tripled the bar’s footprint by acquiring the former Old Erie Street Bookstore and soon after announced a partnership with Adrian Ortega to open La Plaza Taqueria at Re:bar.

“It just made sense for us,” she explains. “It kind of fits our personality.”

Now, a year and a half later, Ulloa and Ortega finally are nearing the finish line. For the past 17 months, the team has been converting the newfound real estate into a functional restaurant space, complete with kitchen and dine-in seating. The live music, DJs and dance parties will move over to the original bar space.

Unlike some of the express versions of La Plaza that are popping up around town, Re:bar will be offering the complete taqueria menu. That includes tacos, tortas, tamales, quesadillas and the all-important salsa bar. Those items will be available for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. An abbreviated late-night menu will run until 2 a.m. on weekends.

Look for La Plaza at Re:bar to open on (or around) November 8.

