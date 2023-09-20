Lake Erie Ink’s Fall Fundraiser, 'Culinary Creativity,' to be Held October 1st at Dunham Tavern

This year's theme is the relationship between cooking and storytelling

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 5:00 pm

click to enlarge Lake Erie Ink’s Fall Fundraiser, 'Culinary Creativity,' to be Held October 1st at Dunham Tavern
Courtesy photo
Lake Erie Ink will host its fall fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. on October 1st at the Dunham Tavern Barn (6709 Euclid Ave.). The theme is the relationship between cooking and storytelling. The event will be hosted by Gail Bellamy, a local cookbook author, poet and food editor.

“With this unique event, we are excited to blend creativity and community,” says Amy Rosenbluth, Lake Erie Ink executive director. “While we are primarily a youth-serving organization, Lake Erie Ink loves to host events that bring people of all ages of together to enjoy the spirit of storytelling. I firmly believe that you can learn from—and be inspired by—everyone’s creative experiences.”

Culinary Creativity also serves as the launch of “Stirring The Plot,” Lake Erie Ink’s second community cookbook. The book features recipes (and stories) from local chefs, community members, Lake Erie Ink students, and more.

Providing the accompanying fare will be the following chefs:

Jeremy Umansky (Larder)
Doug Katz (Amba, Zhug)
Melissa Khoury (Saucisson)
Dylan Fallon (Ninja City)
Marc & Carol White (Rid-All Green Partnership and the Convenient Vegan)

Attendees can also look forward to a poetry bar, wine pull, silent auction and stories from Lake Erie Ink students.

Tickets are $75 each and are available here.

All proceeds benefit Lake Erie Ink, a nonprofit writing space for youth whose mission is to provide creative expression opportunities and academic support to youth in the Greater Cleveland community.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
