Lakewood AF Will Not Reopen Following Winter Pause

click to enlarge Google Maps The former Ice Cream Joy space in Lakewood will become a new poke and ice cream shop.

Lakewood AF (15208 Madison Ave.), the combination poke and ice cream shop that opened in the former Ice Cream Joy space last summer, has permanently closed. This past January, the shop shut down for a winter breather, but the owners have announced that it will not reopen.The store was a collaboration between Cassandra Fear and Daniel Ang, owners of Fear’s Confections (15208 Madison Ave., 216-481-0888) and Dang Good Foods (13735 Madison Ave., 216-785-9321), respectively."We are sad to announce that Lakewood AF will be closing permanently," an announcement on Facebook read. "We are grateful for those who supported us. We are also thankful for our previous employees and vendors who worked for us and with us. We look forward to seeing you at our respective businesses @fearsconfection (next door), and @danggoodfoods (further east on Madison) ."