Lakewood-Based Lion's Share Spirits Now Offering Locally Made Vodka, Gin and Tequila

“Cleveland needs more local spirits."

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 11:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland-made Lion's Share Spirits can now be found at area bars and stores - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cleveland-made Lion's Share Spirits can now be found at area bars and stores
The world might not need another vodka, gin or tequila brand, Phil Hockey admits, but there’s definitely some space in the market for a quality local brand.

“Cleveland needs more local spirits,” Hockey explains. “We are really great at supporting our local restaurants, our local breweries, but we don’t have a lot of local spirits.”

Last month, the first bottles of Lion’s Share Spirits rolled off the bottling line. Those first batches of vodka, gin and tequila were the culmination of nearly a decade of planning, working and dreaming for Hockey, a fixture for 17 years at Dante restaurant in Tremont.

“I love food, wine and beverages and I always wanted to take it to the next level – from making cocktails to actually making the spirits,” he says.

A decade ago, Hockey enrolled in a distilling class in Chicago. As luck would have it, he found himself seated next to Kevin Thomas, another Clevelander with a distillery dream. Thomas came back to Lakewood and opened Western Reserve Distillers. Hockey would have to put his vision on the backburner for a few more years. Now, he’s operating out of the same Lakewood distillery.

“That’s the reason I was able to do this,” adds Hockey. “I didn’t have to buy and build the whole distillery. The distillery was there, the pots were there, so I didn’t have all those start-up costs.”

Indeed, what good is a quality local spirit if it’s too expensive for local bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. Lion’s Share vodka and gin retail for $25 and the tequila is $33.

The vodka and gin are made from 100-percent organic Ohio corn and the tequila is distilled from blue agave shipped up from Mexico. Hockey says the vodka has a touch of sweetness from the corn. The gin is going for an Old World-meets-New World flavor profile with juniper, bergamot, lime, anise and chicory. The tequila is full bodied and floral.

Lion’s Share Spirits can be found at select state stores, area bars and restaurants, and, come spring, Progressive Field.

If you’ve ordered a cocktail at Dante during the past 15 years, there’s a good chance it was Hockey who mixed it. Now when he makes those drinks, he can reach for his very own brand of booze.

“It’s exciting – and a little emotional,” he admits. “This is something I’ve been wanting for more than 10 years that finally came true. Being able to serve your guests something that you're even more proud of, it’s a special feeling.”
click to enlarge Cleveland-made Lion's Share Spirits can now be found at area bars and stores - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cleveland-made Lion's Share Spirits can now be found at area bars and stores

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mapleside Farms to Add Winery to Mix of Offerings at this 100-Year-Old Attraction in Brunswick

By Douglas Trattner

Mapleside is ready to expand again

BD's Mongolian Grill on Coventry Has Closed After Nearly 30 Years in Business

By Douglas Trattner

BD's Mongolian Grill on Coventry Has Closed After Nearly 30 Years in Business

Schnitz Ale Brewery Expands With New Production Facility and Tasting Room in Strongsville

By Douglas Trattner

The new Schnitz Ale brewery and tasting room in Strongsville opens in early March.

Stout It Out Loud Festival Returns to Butcher and the Brewer Feb. 17

By Douglas Trattner

Stout It Out Loud returns to Butcher and the Brewer on Feb. 17.

Also in Food & Drink

Destination Cleveland Launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.

Make Fat Tuesday Fatter With Paczki Day Vodka? Sure, Why Not

By Vince Grzegorek

Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each.

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us