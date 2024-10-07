Last Week in Cleveland Food News: New Mexican at Shaker Square, Clambakes and More

click to enlarge Scene Archives Pulpo Beer Co. is done, though the brewpub in Westlake will remain open

- Reynaldo Galindo, whose mother Maria de la Luz Galindo opened Luchita’s some four decades ago, is partnering with Jorge Sierra and Elisa Maria Galindo on Coyoacán, a new restaurant and microbrewery opening soon on Shaker Square that will bring the flavors of Mexico City to the east side.- Pulpo Beer Co. and the Kraken Room are done in Willoughby.- Rising Star is moving to a new permanent home in Cleveland Heights and Abundance Culinary has plans for current space in the diner car on Lee.- Why does Cleveland love clambakes? We delve in.- And speaking of, here are 11 clambakes around town we love.