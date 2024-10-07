Last Week in Cleveland Food News: New Mexican at Shaker Square, Clambakes and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 at 9:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pulpo Beer Co. is done, though the brewpub in Westlake will remain open - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
Pulpo Beer Co. is done, though the brewpub in Westlake will remain open
- Reynaldo Galindo, whose mother Maria de la Luz Galindo opened Luchita’s some four decades ago, is partnering with Jorge Sierra and Elisa Maria Galindo on Coyoacán, a new restaurant and microbrewery opening soon on Shaker Square that will bring the flavors of Mexico City to the east side.


- Pulpo Beer Co. and the Kraken Room are done in Willoughby.


- Rising Star is moving to a new permanent home in Cleveland Heights and Abundance Culinary has plans for current space in the diner car on Lee.

- Why does Cleveland love clambakes? We delve in.


- And speaking of, here are 11 clambakes around town we love.

Slideshow

11 Cleveland-Area Clambakes We Love

Rustic Grill at StoneWaterWhy we love it: The semi-private club welcomes both members and guests to its annual clambakes on Oct. 9 and 11 at 5 p.m. Indulge in the spot's unique twists on the classic seafood fare and sides.Try this: The bake bodes a dozen middleneck clams, a cup of clam chowder, rolls with honey butter, braised red skin potatoes, lemon poppy seed and apple slaw, sweet corn, half a roasted chicken or 12-ounce strip steak and apple crumble ($49). Add a lobster tail or a dozen clams if you still have room. 1 Club Drive, Highland Heights, 440-461-4653, stonewatergolf.com
Debonné Vineyards Why we love it: Fill your Friday plans with fish, as this favored wine country estate hosts clambakes on Oct. 4, 11 and 25 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.Try this: Choose between an 8-ounce New York strip steak, grilled airline chicken or double clam meals ($44.95-$54.95). All come with a dozen clams, baby potatoes, corn on the cob, clam chowder, coleslaw and rolls with garlic butter. 7840 Doty Road, Madison, 440-466-3485, debonne.com Euclid Fish Co. Why we love it: When a fall weekend just feels too cozy to get you out of the house, take your clams to-go from Euclid Fish Co., a cornerstone in the Cleveland clambake experience since the 1950s.Try this: Chef Comella's Original Cleveland Clambake ($24.95) comes with all the foods you know and love: a dozen clams, a half chicken, sweet potato, sweet corn, coleslaw, rolls and butter. Cook it like the pros with a rentable burner and steamer ($24.99-$120), available per order with instructions. 7839 Enterprise Drive, Mentor, 440-951-6448, neoclambakes.com Rustic Grill at StoneWaterWhy we love it: The semi-private club welcomes both members and guests to its annual clambakes on Oct. 9 and 11 at 5 p.m. Indulge in the spot's unique twists on the classic seafood fare and sides.Try this: The bake bodes a dozen middleneck clams, a cup of clam chowder, rolls with honey butter, braised red skin potatoes, lemon poppy seed and apple slaw, sweet corn, half a roasted chicken or 12-ounce strip steak and apple crumble ($49). Add a lobster tail or a dozen clams if you still have room. 1 Club Drive, Highland Heights, 440-461-4653, stonewatergolf.com Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern Why we love it: Continuing now through November, Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern has you covered every Thursday and Friday for a laid-back weeknight clambake after school or work. Unwind with a classic spread of a dozen clams, corn, a half chicken, clam chowder, red skin potatoes and drawn butter.Try this: Traditional clams not cutting it for you? The fried clam strips ($16.50) served with cajun remoulade might be just what you need. 25600 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, 440-298-2121, saltymarys.com Solid Gold LoungeWhy we love it: Making sure the season doesn’t end too soon, Solid Gold Lounge is saving its eighth annual clambake and steak roast for the back end of fall. Bask in the final days of falling leaves with a stash of seafood on Nov. 10, 2-6 p.m.Try this: Enjoy a classic surf and turf meal with live music from ElectriCats as the soundtrack.15005 Snow Road, Brook Park, 216-267-3909, solidgoldlounge.com Winking Lizard TavernWhy we love it: Winking Lizard wastes no time kicking off clambake season. Starting in September, locations roll out their seafood-filled menus and keep them coming each weekend through Oct. 27. With competitive prices and a familiar atmosphere across 14 Greater Cleveland locations, you won’t have to go far for a notable clambake experience.Try this: See for yourself why guests favor the lobster tail clambake ($40), with two 4.5-ounce lobster tails, soup, a dozen clams, garlic bread, corn on the cob and your choice of potato. Various locations (Downtown Cleveland is the only non-participating location), winkinglizard.com
Click to View 11 slides


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

How Cleveland Became a Clambake Capital of America

By Douglas Trattner

Chef John Comella of the Euclid Fish Company has assistance sorting clams for a catered clambake in 1964

Coyoacán Will Bring the Foods and Flavors of Mexico City to Shaker Square

By Douglas Trattner

The former Balaton space will soon be home to Coyoacán Mexican restaurant and brewery.

Rising Star Coffee Lands New Cleveland Heights Location

By Douglas Trattner

The new home of Rising Star in Cleveland Heights.

Abundance Culinary to Expand at Diner Car on Lee After Departure of Rising Star Coffee

By Vince Grzegorek

Abundance Culinary

Cleveland Beer Week Returns for Its 16th Year Starting Oct. 4

By Jala Forest

The fun starts next week

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us