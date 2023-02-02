Le Petit Triangle Cafe in Ohio City to Expand into Adjoining Property, Improve Original Space

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Le Petit Triangle to expand into former Ohio City Dry Cleaners property.
In the coming weeks and months, visitors to Le Petit Triangle Café
(1881 Fulton Ave., 216-281-1881) in Ohio City will begin to see some changes, some minor, others major. By the end of them all, this 16-year-old bistro will have nearly tripled in size thanks to the acquisition of a neighboring space long home to Ohio City Dry Cleaners.
Step one in the process involves relocating the small hot-line kitchen in the first dining room to the larger prep kitchen behind the second dining room. By removing the cooking equipment and hood, and making some footprint modifications, owners Tom and Joy Harlor can turn that area into a small bar. While they’re at it, they will redo the flooring in that original pie-shaped room. The restaurant likely will need to close for about a week to complete these improvements, which they hope to have finished before spring.
Next, the owners will set to work on the next-door space, a roomy corner property. The plan is to turn that space into an extension of Le Petit, an all-day cafe with more coffee and pastries in the morning, a similar lunch, brunch and dinner menu, and a big bar serving beer, wine and cocktails later into the evening. When that space is completed, likely before fall, a doorway will be added to connect the spaces. The addition also comes with more sidewalk real estate for patio dining.
“I feel like this is a good time to do this because there are a lot of new places popping up and I feel like it’s time for us to kind of refresh what we’re doing,” Joy explains. “We’re excited about it. We have a lot of work ahead of us but it will be good.”
