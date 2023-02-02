Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Le Petit Triangle Cafe in Ohio City to Expand into Adjoining Property, Improve Original Space

"I feel like it’s time for us to kind of refresh what we’re doing,” says owner Joy Harlor.

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 9:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Le Petit Triangle to expand into former Ohio City Dry Cleaners property. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Le Petit Triangle to expand into former Ohio City Dry Cleaners property.

In the coming weeks and months, visitors to Le Petit Triangle Café (1881 Fulton Ave., 216-281-1881) in Ohio City will begin to see some changes, some minor, others major. By the end of them all, this 16-year-old bistro will have nearly tripled in size thanks to the acquisition of a neighboring space long home to Ohio City Dry Cleaners.

Step one in the process involves relocating the small hot-line kitchen in the first dining room to the larger prep kitchen behind the second dining room. By removing the cooking equipment and hood, and making some footprint modifications, owners Tom and Joy Harlor can turn that area into a small bar. While they’re at it, they will redo the flooring in that original pie-shaped room. The restaurant likely will need to close for about a week to complete these improvements, which they hope to have finished before spring.

Next, the owners will set to work on the next-door space, a roomy corner property. The plan is to turn that space into an extension of Le Petit, an all-day cafe with more coffee and pastries in the morning, a similar lunch, brunch and dinner menu, and a big bar serving beer, wine and cocktails later into the evening. When that space is completed, likely before fall, a doorway will be added to connect the spaces. The addition also comes with more sidewalk real estate for patio dining.

“I feel like this is a good time to do this because there are a lot of new places popping up and I feel like it’s time for us to kind of refresh what we’re doing,” Joy explains. “We’re excited about it. We have a lot of work ahead of us but it will be good.”

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Manja Bar in Lakewood to Close After Nearly 25 Years

By Douglas Trattner

Manja in Lakewood to close in February.

Ninja City Opening at Van Aken District Market Hall, Domo Yakitori and Sushi Departs

By Douglas Trattner

Ninja City Opening at Van Aken District Market Hall, Domo Yakitori and Sushi Departs

First Look: Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, Opening This Week in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ opens this week.

Melt Bar and Grilled Closes Canton and Dayton Stores

By Douglas Trattner

Melt Bar and Grilled Closes Canton and Dayton Stores

Also in Food & Drink

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

By Vince Grzegorek

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

Destination Cleveland Launches 2023 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The Cleveland Brewery Passport for 2023 has just launched.

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

By Scene Staff

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us