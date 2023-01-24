Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

Warm up at Scene's exclusive Inaugural Whiskey Tasting event! Whiskey in the Winter is a night of whiskey sipping at the Southern Tier Brewing Company
. Whiskeys and bourbons will be on hand for your sampling pleasure — from locally produced small batches to old classics — as well as craft beers and tasty light bites provided by Southern Tier. For the full whiskey lineup, go to scenewhiskeyinthewinter.com
.
It’s how we stay warm in Cleveland
VIP ticket holders will receive:
Whiskey flight including 5 Drink Tickets to Access Different Whiskies & Bourbons
1 Craft Beer Ticket
Tasty Light Appetizers
Swag Item
Live music & entertainment
