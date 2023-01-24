Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

Come party away the cold with us

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 12:28 pm

Scene

Warm up at Scene's exclusive Inaugural Whiskey Tasting event! Whiskey in the Winter is a night of whiskey sipping at the Southern Tier Brewing Company. Whiskeys and bourbons will be on hand for your sampling pleasure — from locally produced small batches to old classics — as well as craft beers and tasty light bites provided by Southern Tier. For the full whiskey lineup, go to scenewhiskeyinthewinter.com.

It’s how we stay warm in Cleveland

VIP ticket holders will receive:

Whiskey flight including 5 Drink Tickets to Access Different Whiskies & Bourbons
1 Craft Beer Ticket
Tasty Light Appetizers
Swag Item
Live music & entertainment

