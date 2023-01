Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

click to enlarge Scene

Warm up at Scene's exclusive Inaugural Whiskey Tasting event! Whiskey in the Winter is a night of whiskey sipping at the Southern Tier Brewing Company . Whiskeys and bourbons will be on hand for your sampling pleasure — from locally produced small batches to old classics — as well as craft beers and tasty light bites provided by Southern Tier. For the full whiskey lineup, go to scenewhiskeyinthewinter.com It’s how we stay warm in ClevelandVIP ticket holders will receive:Whiskey flight including 5 Drink Tickets to Access Different Whiskies & Bourbons1 Craft Beer TicketTasty Light AppetizersSwag ItemLive music & entertainment