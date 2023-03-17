Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Luca Owners to Open Italian-Themed Steakhouse in Former Osteria Space in Warehouse District

Osteria relocated to a new downtown space in 2020

For 20 years, Osteria offered diners a taste of Italy from its underground lair on W. St. Clair. The restaurant closed in 2020, but soon resurfaced that same year in the former One Walnut/Porcelli’s space on Walnut Ave.

Since then, the quaint subterranean dining room with a speakeasy vibe long home to Osteria has sat idle. But not for long. Lola and Luca Sema, owners of Acqua di Luca, Luca and Luca West have taken possession of the property at 408 W. St. Clair Ave. in the Warehouse District.

Lola Sema says that she and her husband plan to open Olivia, an Italian-themed steakhouse, in the space, which sits immediately east of Acqua di Luca. The initial timeframe puts opening day in late summer or early fall.

