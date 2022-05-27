Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Luis Roman of Campus Grille Fame to Open East-Side Sandwich Shop

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 12:57 pm

LUIS ROMAN
Luis Roman
For eight years, Luis Roman operated the successful Latin eatery Campus Grille in Berea. But in the end, a spate of pandemic-related issues such as soaring food costs, scarcity of supplies and struggles with staffing conspired to compel him to close.

Since closing those doors, Roman has been “thinking through my pivot and seeing what can take you to that next step to where you want to be at.”

Roman says that his goal all along was to franchise his food in order to bring it to a wider audience.

“I always thought Caribbean food was absent in a lot of urban and metropolitan areas,” Roman explains. “You see a lot of mom-and-pops, but you don’t see that franchise.”

When he opens Hola Island Provisions, he will begin testing what might be a blueprint for future expansion. For the next year, fans can find him on the Vocational Guidance Services campus (2235 E. 55th St.), where he will be reviving a dormant cafeteria. His approach will be a Subway-style sandwich shop, but with pressed Caribbean-style sandwiches.

Beginning in June, Roman will be offering pressed sandwiches like Cubans, tripletas, traditional ham and cheese, and grilled shrimp Po’ boy with creole sauce.

He’ll also be offering empanadillas. A large atrium offers customers plenty of seating for dine-in enjoyment. If all goes well, Roman might relocate to a ghost kitchen.

Also this summer, Roman will be rolling out a line of marinades in flavors like Puerto Rican, Cuban and Jamaican for use with pork, chicken, steak and shrimp.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022
Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space
Beerhead Bar 1156 West 11th St., Cleveland Beerhead has “beer, food and fun” in the form of, well, beer, food and various activities including live music and trivia nights. Most importantly, they open at 11 a.m., so you can slide up to the bar before noon.

50 Cleveland Bars, Breweries and Restaurants Perfect for Day Drinking

Food & Drink Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022
Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space
Beerhead Bar 1156 West 11th St., Cleveland Beerhead has “beer, food and fun” in the form of, well, beer, food and various activities including live music and trivia nights. Most importantly, they open at 11 a.m., so you can slide up to the bar before noon.

50 Cleveland Bars, Breweries and Restaurants Perfect for Day Drinking

Food & Drink Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022
Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space
Beerhead Bar 1156 West 11th St., Cleveland Beerhead has “beer, food and fun” in the form of, well, beer, food and various activities including live music and trivia nights. Most importantly, they open at 11 a.m., so you can slide up to the bar before noon.

50 Cleveland Bars, Breweries and Restaurants Perfect for Day Drinking

Trending

Preview: Bright Side, Opening in Former Bar Cento and Bier Markt Space June 8

By Douglas Trattner

Chef-partner Andrew Bower (left) and partners Mark Priemer and Sam McNulty

Dante Boccuzzi to Open Country-Themed Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Coming soon: Dukes ‘n Boots country bar in Willoughby.

Rood in Lakewood to Launch Cafe Rood, a Full-Service 'Morning Cafe'

By Douglas Trattner

Rood in Lakewood to launch Cafe Rood.

1942 Tacos and Tequila Now Open in Playhouse Square

By Douglas Trattner

1942 Tacos & Tequila is now open in Cleveland

Also in Food & Drink

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us