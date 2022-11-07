Martha on the Fly in Tremont Adds Lunch Service and Expands Days of Operation

click to enlarge
Martha on the Fly
Martha on the Fly offers gourmet breakfast and lunch items.
(2173 Professor Ave., 844-4-pie-love), the "micro diner" in Tremont, has announced that it will add Monday service to its days of operation and will extend its hours of operation in order to add lunch service. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 10th, Martha will be open Thursday through Monday and will offer new lunch items up until 3 p.m.
Co-owner and chef Ryan Beck says that the reaction to a recent lunch special uncovered pent up demand for such items in the neighborhood.
“The response we got from our Smoked Turkey Hoagie Fly-By helped us realize that we needed to make it a permanent fixture on our new menu” Beck says.
Diners can look forward to a new seasonal lunch menu featuring subs, soup, salads and other dishes. In the sandwich department is a Garlic Steak Hoagie featuring slow-cooked beef. Composed entrees will be an option as well, such as the Winter Squash Bread Pudding with Vegetable Soup and Hearty Green Salad.
“Served with fresh-baked, house-made focaccia and a silky white bean spread, this stew showcases winter vegetables from our local farmers," adds Beck.
And perhaps saving the best bit for last, Martha's cult-classic breakfast sandwiches, cornmeal fries, daily special and pies also will be available until 3 p.m. Looking ahead, diners will be be able to design their own breakfast sandwiches and potato crispies from a roster of meats, veggies and condiments.
