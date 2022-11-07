Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Martha on the Fly in Tremont Adds Lunch Service and Expands Days of Operation

Now fans can enjoy breakfast and lunch five days a week

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 9:18 am

Martha on the Fly offers gourmet breakfast and lunch items.
Courtesy Martha on the Fly
Martha on the Fly offers gourmet breakfast and lunch items.

Martha on the Fly (2173 Professor Ave., 844-4-pie-love), the "micro diner" in Tremont, has announced that it will add Monday service to its days of operation and will extend its hours of operation in order to add lunch service. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 10th, Martha will be open Thursday through Monday and will offer new lunch items up until 3 p.m.

Co-owner and chef Ryan Beck says that the reaction to a recent lunch special uncovered pent up demand for such items in the neighborhood.

“The response we got from our Smoked Turkey Hoagie Fly-By helped us realize that we needed to make it a permanent fixture on our new menu” Beck says.

Diners can look forward to a new seasonal lunch menu featuring subs, soup, salads and other dishes. In the sandwich department is a Garlic Steak Hoagie featuring slow-cooked beef. Composed entrees will be an option as well, such as the Winter Squash Bread Pudding with Vegetable Soup and Hearty Green Salad.

“Served with fresh-baked, house-made focaccia and a silky white bean spread, this stew showcases winter vegetables from our local farmers," adds Beck.

And perhaps saving the best bit for last, Martha's cult-classic breakfast sandwiches, cornmeal fries, daily special and pies also will be available until 3 p.m. Looking ahead, diners will be be able to design their own breakfast sandwiches and potato crispies from a roster of meats, veggies and condiments.

click to enlarge New turkey hoagie - Martha on the Fly
Martha on the Fly
New turkey hoagie
click to enlarge New steak hoagie - Martha on the Fly
Martha on the Fly
New steak hoagie

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Food & Drink Slideshows

My Pizzeta 14290 State Rd., North Royalton My Pizzetta is offering two 10 inch pizzas for pizza week. The pepperoni plus is a brick oven made pizza with in-house made red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, topped with traditional and old world pepperoni. The garden pizza is a brick oven made pizza with broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, and tomatoes.

Here Are All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $8 Pizzas During Cleveland Pizza Week (Nov. 7-13) and What They're Serving
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

