Mason's Creamery Announces Dates for Flip from Ramen to Ice Cream

Ramen at Mason's Creamery
Fans of Mason's Creamery
(4401 Bridge Ave., 216-762-1095) ramen have one more week to load up on noodles. The owners have announced that the annual flip from ramen to ice cream will occur on April 19 or 20, barring any unforeseen difficulties. The last day for ramen will be this coming Sunday, April 10.
Since 2014, this Ohio City ice cream shop has been hosting wintertime ramen pop-ups. But five years ago they took the concept a step further by converting the space to a dedicated noodle shop that runs all winter long. Each spring, the shop converts back to a beloved neighborhood ice cream shop.