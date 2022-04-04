Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Mason's Creamery Announces Dates for Flip from Ramen to Ice Cream

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 9:43 am

click to enlarge Ramen at Mason's Creamery - SCENE ARCHIVES
Scene Archives
Ramen at Mason's Creamery

Fans of Mason's Creamery (4401 Bridge Ave., 216-762-1095) ramen have one more week to load up on noodles. The owners have announced that the annual flip from ramen to ice cream will occur on April 19 or 20, barring any unforeseen difficulties. The last day for ramen will be this coming Sunday, April 10.

Since 2014, this Ohio City ice cream shop has been hosting wintertime ramen pop-ups. But five years ago they took the concept a step further by converting the space to a dedicated noodle shop that runs all winter long. Each spring, the shop converts back to a beloved neighborhood ice cream shop. 

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Humble Wine Bar 15400 Detroit Rd., Lakewood This relaxing patio lets you sip a glass of wine, while your favorite friend snuggles at your feet. Nothing's better than that. Photo via _ashcarpenter/Instagram

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Food & Drink Slideshows

Humble Wine Bar 15400 Detroit Rd., Lakewood This relaxing patio lets you sip a glass of wine, while your favorite friend snuggles at your feet. Nothing's better than that. Photo via _ashcarpenter/Instagram

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Food & Drink Slideshows

Humble Wine Bar 15400 Detroit Rd., Lakewood This relaxing patio lets you sip a glass of wine, while your favorite friend snuggles at your feet. Nothing's better than that. Photo via _ashcarpenter/Instagram

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Trending

Update: Zdenko Zovkic’s Jade to Open Thursday, April 7 in the Flats East Bank

By Douglas Trattner

Jade will open soon in the Flats East Bank.

First Look: Pins Mechanical and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, Opening Thursday in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade in Ohio City

Anna Harouvis to Open Anna in the Raw Cafe in its New Downtown Home Friday, April 1

By Douglas Trattner

Anna in the Raw opens in its new home April 1.

Saucy Brew Works to Expand to Sandusky, Taking Over Former Zinc and Boom Town Coffee Spaces

By Douglas Trattner

Saucy Brew Works to Expand to Sandusky, Taking Over Former Zinc and Boom Town Coffee Spaces

Also in Food & Drink

Royal Docks Brewing Co. To Launch 'Missing Chair' Promotion This Week

By Jeff Niesel

These are the chairs you're looking for.

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us