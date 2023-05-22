Media Luna Bakery, a Satellite Shop From Bella Luna Bakery Team, Now Open at Tower City

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace Empanadas from Half Moon Bakery

Bella Luna Bakery (3460 W. 25th St., 216-255-7714), — formerly Half Moon Bakery — the popular empanada, sandwich and pastry shop across the street from Metro Health Medical Center in Clark-Fulton, has opened a satellite shop at Tower City. Owners Gerson Velasquez and Lyz Otero took possession of the former McDonald’s space in the food court and have opened Media Luna Bakery.The menu offers a selection of favorites from the Clark-Fulton café, including empanadas, arepas, Cubanos and media noches. In the morning, there are breakfast sandwiches, chorizo wraps and omelets. For dessert, there are Latin sweets like quesitos, mallorcas and tembleque.