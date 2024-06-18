Melt Bar and Grilled Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

It’s been death by a thousand cuts for Melt Bar and Grilled
, but founder Matt Fish is far from calling it quits. In the last year and a half, the company closed stores in Avon, Independence, Canton and Dayton, reducing the number of full-service restaurants to four. At its peak, the homegrown chain operated more than a dozen shops.
In addition to the recent closures, Melt is the subject of lawsuits alleging unpaid lease sums to the tune of more than $1 million.
Yesterday, the organization announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, stating that it was the best path forward.
“This gives us the best opportunity to reorganize and rebuild the company,” said Fish. “We continue to provide great food, great service and a great overall experience. We have been working tirelessly to improve all aspects of the Melt Experience.”
Fish and the company he launched in Lakewood all those years ago are still dealing with the aftershocks of the pandemic. Thanks to labor issues, inflation and changing habits, it has never been more difficult to operate a full-service restaurant.
But Fish is in for the long haul, he says.
“We have not only survived but have thrived for almost 18 years in the Cleveland restaurant scene,” he said. “I refuse to let the company I have put my entire life into for the past nearly 2 decades end. I sincerely hope our staff, friends and loyal guests will continue to support us through this difficult decision and transition. I am truly excited for what the future will bring to Melt Bar and Grilled.”
