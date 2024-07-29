Melt to Go Down to Only Original Lakewood Location After Imminent Closure of Mentor and Akron

"I want to create something awesome again, not only for Lakewood but for Greater Cleveland."

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 12:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Melt to Go Down to Only Original Lakewood Location After Imminent Closure of Mentor and Akron
Courtesy photo

Following the recent closure of its Easton Town Center location in Columbus, Melt Bar and Grilled is announcing that it will also shutter the Mentor location (7289 Mentor Ave.) and the Akron location (3921 Medina Rd.). The last day of operations for Mentor will be Sunday, August 11th, with Akron following suit on Sunday, August 25th.

For those keeping track, that leaves just the original Lakewood location, which opened 18 years ago. At its peak, Melt operated 13 separate locations, including satellite shops at Cedar Point, Progressive Field and the Case campus.

Owner Matt Fish says that while the decision to close the final two stores and file for bankruptcy was difficult, it places him in a position to maintain the brand while improving all aspects of it.

"This is what I wanted to do; go back to the original store and run it with some key people and make a lot of changes," he says.

Those changes to the Lakewood shop are designed to improve food quality, service levels and atmosphere, adds Fish, who admitted that quality had suffered at the hands of expansion and other factors since opening.

“Post-pandemic we were chasing ourselves all over the city and state just trying to keep stores open let alone maintain quality of the products, so unfortunately we probably did a disservice to the brand because we had to cut some corners, reduce the quality of some of the ingredients and maybe not produce as many items in house as we were before because we didn’t have the staffing," he says.

To achieve some of those goals, Fish will close the Lakewood location (14718 Detroit Ave.) between September 2nd and September 9th, when the restaurant will celebrate its grand re-opening.

Fish says that when guests return to Melt after the pause, they will find a more polished and mature version of the brand they know and love.

"We’re 18 years old – we’re not kids anymore, we’re adults – so people are eating a lot differently than they were 18 years ago when we first opened," he states. "It’s time for us to change with them."

Diners can look forward to new and improved appetizers, a smaller but better selection of sandwiches, fresh-made salads and soups, and some plated entrees.

When Fish opened Melt in 2006, he was at the forefront of a single-item menu trend that saw the arrival of meatball shops, mac-and-cheese restaurants, fried chicken joints and grilled cheese bars.

“We rode that wave for many, many years and it worked, but I want to get back to the basics," adds Fish. "I don't want to be looked at as a novelty. I want to bring regulars back and build back the clientele we had when we first opened up, when we were the local haunt for a lot of people on the west side.

"I want to create something awesome again, not only for Lakewood but for Greater Cleveland."

The Melt University location at CWRU and Melt Ballpark location at Progressive Field will remain open.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Now Open: Wine Dive in Lakewood, From the Owners of Lakewood Truck Park

By Douglas Trattner

Wine Dive is now open in Lakewood.

Sacred Vortex Teahouse and Kombuchery to Open in Former Platform Beer Space in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Sacred Vortex Teahouse and Kombuchery to open in Ohio City.

First Look: STEAK, Opening in Tremont First Week of August

By Douglas Trattner

STEAK in Tremont to open first week of August.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Platform Beer Space Claimed, Plus STEAK

By Vince Grzegorek

STEAK in Tremont to open first week of August.

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us