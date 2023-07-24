Mendel Segal Brings Kosher Dogs and More to Progressive Field

click to enlarge
Courtesy Mendel Segal
Kosher dogs are back at Progressive Field.
The Cleveland Jewish community scored a huge win this past winter when Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ
(20314 Chagrin Blvd., 216-266-0035) opened in Shaker Heights, giving those who keep kosher the gift of real barbecue.
Mendel Segal has taken his talents to Progressive Field, where he has taken over the former "Kosher Dogs" stand behind home plate. Now called Mendel's Dogs and Deli, the stand offers certified kosher hot dogs and more, which is very meaningful to many in the community.
"It's a pretty big deal," Segal explains. "You're able to give someone who keeps kosher the whole ballpark experience, where they can go to the game, enjoy the classics, and not have to worry about packing food. It's a whole different experience."
Starting yesterday, visitors to the ballpark can enjoy hot dogs, pastrami dogs topped with house-smoked pastrami and caramelized onions, Polish beef sausages with sauteed peppers and onions, and Reuben wraps.
"We tried to keep it simple and focus on the classics, but my take on the classics," says Segal.
Kosher hot dogs have an appeal that extends well past the orthodox Jewish community. Kosher dogs have earned a reputation as being a premium all-beef product that diners seek out.
"Pretty much, kosher hotdogs always are going to be a little bit better," says Segal. "They are more selective about what goes in them and then, because it has gotten a name for that quality, kosher companies try to live up to that name."
At games held during the Shabbat and certain Jewish holidays, the stand will be manned by other staffers under a different banner and not be certified kosher.
