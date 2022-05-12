Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Merwin's Wharf Kicks Off Summer Happy Hour Series at its Riverfront Restaurant

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 11:31 am

click to enlarge Merwin's Wharf has reopened - COURTESY CLEVELAND METROPARKS
Courtesy Cleveland Metroparks
Merwin's Wharf has reopened

Located on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, Merwin's Wharf boasts one of the sweetest dining patios in town. The casual dining spot, which is operated by the Cleveland Metroparks, offers a nice mix of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees.

The restaurant also happens to offer a great selection of local beers from breweries like Market Garden, Fat Head's, Great Lakes, Brew Kettle and Platform.

One of the best ways to experience Merwin Wharf is by checking out the new Summer Happy Hour series. Beginning May 17, and running from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the happy hours will feature food trucks, live music and lawn games.

On some evenings, the Cleveland Metroparks' Water Taxi will provide guests with mini-cruises around the Cuyahoga River.

El Carnicero 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Desayuno, as they in Mexico, is the most important meal of the day. As one might expect, the folks at El C give brunch a Latin flair, which is the most delicious flair of all if you ask us. Taking its name from the cryptozoological wonder that is the "goat sucker," the Chupacabra cocktail is a blood-red lid lifter made with bacon-infused vodka, spicy tomato juice and a rim dusting of chile-lime salt. You can't go wrong with the huevos rancheros, but consider taking the blue corn breakfast enchiladas for a spin. Inside the blue corn tortillas is tender ancho chile-braised beef brisket, scrambled eggs, black beans and Chihuahua cheese. Savory, corny griddle cakes are paired with Mexican Coke-glazed bacon, while Las Gachas is a comforting porridge of cheesy grits topped with shredded mole-braised lamb and sunny-side-up eggs. Don't forget the churros!

36 Essential Cleveland Brunch Spots Sure to Make Your Weekend Better
This 3-Story Loft in an Historic Asiatown Building is For Sale for $850,000

This 3-Story Loft in an Historic Asiatown Building is For Sale for $850,000
Bomba Taco + Bar 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd., Rocky River At two locations (2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd.,Rocky River), Bomba is offering three different tacos. The Smoked Piggy comes with BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions and Salvadorian slaw. The Yard Bird comes with chipotle marinated roasted chicken, pickled red onions and guacamole. The kale and corn taco comes with garlic kale, tomato, corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce and crispy potato strings.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Taco Week (May 9th-15th) and What They're Serving for $2
The Foundry 11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, “I'll say The Foundry in Lakewood for best Bleu cheese sauce. They've got a handful of very hot sauces, but I dunno what'd qualify as the hottest,” GariisonC

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit

