Merwin's Wharf Kicks Off Summer Happy Hour Series at its Riverfront Restaurant

Merwin's Wharf has reopened
Located on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, Merwin's Wharf
boasts one of the sweetest dining patios in town. The casual dining spot, which is operated by the Cleveland Metroparks, offers a nice mix of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees.
The restaurant also happens to offer a great selection of local beers from breweries like Market Garden, Fat Head's, Great Lakes, Brew Kettle and Platform.
One of the best ways to experience Merwin Wharf is by checking out the new Summer Happy Hour series. Beginning May 17, and running from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the happy hours will feature food trucks, live music and lawn games.
On some evenings, the Cleveland Metroparks' Water Taxi will provide guests with mini-cruises around the Cuyahoga River.