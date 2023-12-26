Michael Herschman Has Closed Mojo in Cleveland Heights

Mojo, the restaurant that began life in Tremont 25 years ago and was revived in Cleveland Heights in 2020, has closed. The last day of service was Saturday December 23. Attempts to reach chef and owner Michael Herschman for comment have been unsuccessful.In 2010, Herschman began his stint as executive chef at Lopez on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. In 2016, he purchased the business from longtime owner Craig Sumers. In 2020, just weeks before Covid forced every Ohio restaurant to close, the chef unveiled his new version of Mojo.The menu featured dozens of globally influenced small plates that ranged from crispy-fried tofu to the chef’s enduring sweet and spicy calamari.No word on what will happen with the space or what adventure Herschman is off to next.