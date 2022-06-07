Nashville Peach Truck Tour is Making Several Stops in Cleveland This Summer

Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 2:11 pm

The Peach Truck offerings - PHOTO: FACEBOOK.COM/THEPEACHTRUCK
Photo: facebook.com/thepeachtruck
The Peach Truck offerings


The Peach Truck tour is a favorite part of summer for peach fans, and the Nashville-based operation will again be making its way to the Cleveland area this summer.

Stephen Rose and his wife, Jessica, will be bringing farm-fresh Georgia peaches to stops in over 30 states across the United States.

All stops feature online pre-ordering — that means no standing in long lines. Reserve your pick-up date online for your order and you'll receive a confirmation email.

The annual tour will stop at  locations around Northeast Ohio in  July and August including Menards on Brookpark, Gale's Garden Center in Westlake, Great Northern Mall, Beachwood Place, Southpark Mall and Westlake High School.

Find a full roster of stops and pickup times here.
