North High Brewing Has Closed its Beachwood Location

COhatch and North High Brewing team up on new spot in Beachwood.
After just eight months, the North High Brewing
outpost at Beachwood Place has closed. The brewery opened in March as part of the 30,000-square-foot COhatch
co-working facility in the former home of Maggiano’s Little Italy.
Like the Ohio City spot of the same name, North High offered food, wine, cocktails and craft beer shipped in from the Columbus brewery.
COhatch remains open while the brewery is now functioning solely as an event space.