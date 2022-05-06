Northeast Ohio Craft Breweries Enjoy Big Wins at This Year's World Beer Cup

click to enlarge Courtesy Immigrant Son

Ohio craft breweries walked away with a record number of medals at this year's World Beer Cup awards ceremony, aka "the most prestigious beer competition in the world. The event was held yesterday in Minneapolis.All told, state brewers earned 15 awards.Locally, Fat Head's Brewery in Middleburg Heights snagged a Gold award for Goggle Fogger, its South German-style hefeweizen.HiHO Brewing Co. in Cuyahoga Falls earned Silver for its Touchdown Brown Ale, an American-Style Brown Ale.Hoppin' Frog Brewery in Akron earned Silver for its German-Style Doppelbock Frogichlaus Swiss-style Celebration Lager.Immigrant Son Brewery in Lakewood walked away with a Silver for its Common Ale, an English Bitter.Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake earned a Bronze for its Red, an Extra Special Bitter."Our independent breweries continue to show that we're making some of the world's best beer right here in Ohio," states Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. "Exceptional beer is the foundation upon which our breweries are building up their communities, supporting jobs and contributing to local causes all over the state."