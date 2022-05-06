Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Northeast Ohio Craft Breweries Enjoy Big Wins at This Year's World Beer Cup

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge COURTESY IMMIGRANT SON
Courtesy Immigrant Son

Ohio craft breweries walked away with a record number of medals at this year's World Beer Cup awards ceremony, aka "the most prestigious beer competition in the world. The event was held yesterday in Minneapolis.

All told, state brewers earned 15 awards.

Locally, Fat Head's Brewery in Middleburg Heights snagged a Gold award for Goggle Fogger, its South German-style hefeweizen.

HiHO Brewing Co. in Cuyahoga Falls earned Silver for its Touchdown Brown Ale, an American-Style Brown Ale.

Hoppin' Frog Brewery in Akron earned Silver for its German-Style Doppelbock Frogichlaus Swiss-style Celebration Lager.

Immigrant Son Brewery in Lakewood walked away with a Silver for its Common Ale, an English Bitter.

Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake earned a Bronze for its Red, an Extra Special Bitter.

"Our independent breweries continue to show that we're making some of the world's best beer right here in Ohio," states Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. "Exceptional beer is the foundation upon which our breweries are building up their communities, supporting jobs and contributing to local causes all over the state."

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bomba Taco + Bar 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd., Rocky River At two locations (2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd.,Rocky River), Bomba is offering three different tacos. The Smoked Piggy comes with BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions and Salvadorian slaw. The Yard Bird comes with chipotle marinated roasted chicken, pickled red onions and guacamole. The kale and corn taco comes with garlic kale, tomato, corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce and crispy potato strings.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Taco Week (May 9th-15th) and What They're Serving for $2
The Foundry 11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, “I'll say The Foundry in Lakewood for best Bleu cheese sauce. They've got a handful of very hot sauces, but I dunno what'd qualify as the hottest,” GariisonC

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit
Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, “Batuqui on the Falls” has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bomba Taco + Bar 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd., Rocky River At two locations (2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd.,Rocky River), Bomba is offering three different tacos. The Smoked Piggy comes with BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions and Salvadorian slaw. The Yard Bird comes with chipotle marinated roasted chicken, pickled red onions and guacamole. The kale and corn taco comes with garlic kale, tomato, corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce and crispy potato strings.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Taco Week (May 9th-15th) and What They're Serving for $2
The Foundry 11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, “I'll say The Foundry in Lakewood for best Bleu cheese sauce. They've got a handful of very hot sauces, but I dunno what'd qualify as the hottest,” GariisonC

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit
Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, “Batuqui on the Falls” has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bomba Taco + Bar 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd., Rocky River At two locations (2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd.,Rocky River), Bomba is offering three different tacos. The Smoked Piggy comes with BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions and Salvadorian slaw. The Yard Bird comes with chipotle marinated roasted chicken, pickled red onions and guacamole. The kale and corn taco comes with garlic kale, tomato, corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce and crispy potato strings.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Taco Week (May 9th-15th) and What They're Serving for $2
The Foundry 11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, “I'll say The Foundry in Lakewood for best Bleu cheese sauce. They've got a handful of very hot sauces, but I dunno what'd qualify as the hottest,” GariisonC

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit
Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, “Batuqui on the Falls” has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022

Trending

Original Steaks & Hoagies Now Open in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Original Steaks & Hoagies Now Open in Parma

This Summer, Irie Jamaican Kitchen Will Open its Fourth Location in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Food at Irie Jamaican Kitchen.

Elle Is On Its Way to Becoming the Rare Dining Gem in Solon

By Douglas Trattner

Elle Is On Its Way to Becoming the Rare Dining Gem in Solon

The Green New Meal: How What You Eat Today Can Save Our Children

By Michael Betzold

Eating animals is, by most measures, the largest single driver of human-induced climate change.

Also in Food & Drink

Ohio-Based Really Good Boxed Wine Lives Up to Its Name

By Sean M. Peters

Three varieties from Really Good Boxed Wine

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us