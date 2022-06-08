Now Open: Build the Pho Vietnamese Cafe in University Circle

click to enlarge
Courtesy Sheng Long Yu
Bowl of pho from Build the Pho
Add another notch to Sheng Long Yu's belt of restaurants. Yu, who also operates Shinto, Kenko Sushi, Dagu Rice Noodle, and Hell’s Fried Chicken, has now opened Build the Pho
(11440 Euclid Ave., 216-999-7090). As the name suggests, the Vietnamese eatery is a build-your-own-bowl-style noodle shop. The restaurant, located in the former Bamboo Garden space on Euclid, is now open daily for lunch and dinner.
The streamlined menu offers a handful of starters like spring rolls, summer rolls, seafood egg rolls and fried fish cakes. Pho fans can design their own bowls starting with the broth, a choice of beef or vegan. For the noodles, there are rice noodles, egg noodles or vermicelli. In terms of proteins, all the standards are available, such as rare beef, beef brisket, tendon, tripe and meatballs, but also tofu, sliced chicken and shrimp. These items can be combined as well. Included in the deal are the usual toppings, garnishes and sauces.In addition to the pho, there are a few Vietnamese rice dishes topped with grilled pork chops, grilled chicken and grilled steak.