Now Open: Cha Bar and Kitchen at Tinnerman Lofts in Ohio City

Now Open: Cha in Ohio City
The transformation of an old Victorian in Ohio City, formerly home to a VFW, is complete. After more than two years of planning and construction, Susan Walters has opened the doors to Cha Bar + Kitchen
(2054 Fulton Rd.). The grand building commands a plot next door to the Tinnerman Lofts just south of Lorain Ave.
This is the third bite at the apple for Walters, who ran two previous iterations of the restaurant. The veteran restaurant owner and consultant launched Cha in 2014, in the former home of Battery Park Wine Bar. The popular neighborhood spot that specialized in small plates, stone oven pizzas and well-picked wines, closed after three years. Shortly thereafter Walters announced that she had found a new home for Cha, in the former Pasta and Pastries building on Whitman Ave. That ill-fated landlord-tenant arrangement lasted less than a year.
For number three, Walters once again snagged an unconventional spot, this one in Ohio City. The restored Victorian on Fulton Road shares a beautiful courtyard with the Lofts, one that includes a wood-burning oven and bocce ball courts.
“We are so excited to have Cha return to Ohio City," Walters shared on social media. "It's been a long few years riddled with twists and turns, ups and downs, and delays, delays, delays but the journey is going to be well worth it. We are thrilled to be a part of an amazing restoration project and as pioneers of Ohio City proud to maintain the historical integrity of one of our many neighborhood gems.
Cha at Tinnerman will have all the glam of our Battery Park location and all the charm of Whitman Avenue, both of which we kept on this page, as the location may have changed but the great memories, friendships, and spirit never waned. Along with our amazing pizza and other treats, Cha at Tinnerman boasts lucsious gardens, relaxing alfresco dining areas, an outdoor forno oven, along with a full-service bar, private dining rooms, and retail for all your wine needs!”
