Now Open: Chatty's Tavern in Grafton Township

The restaurant is run by Matt Harlan of Chatty's Pizzeria in Bay Village

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 10:33 am

click to enlarge The former Jailhouse Tavern is now Chatty's Tavern. - Google Maps
Google Maps
The former Jailhouse Tavern is now Chatty's Tavern.
When Matt Harlan, owner of the two-year-old Chatty's Pizzeria (28611 Lake Rd., 440-471-4485) in Bay Village, heard of a property for sale in Grafton Township, he and his wife Melanie decided to make the 40-minute drive south to check it out.

“We said, let’s go look at it as an opportunity and not as a need,” adds Matt. “We came in here and you could completely visualize the restaurant. It’s done perfectly. Other than adding a few cosmetic touches of our own, it’s really a turn-key operation.”

That “turn-key” operation was the Jailhouse Taverne, a popular eatery that closed following a contentious battle with the Township over outdoor live music. The previous owner invested a ton of money to rebuild the tavern after a fire destroyed the building in 2013.

Earlier this month, Harlan opened Chatty’s Tavern (15478 Avon Belden Rd., 440-926-2023) in that location. The casual restaurant serves “standard tavern fare” with burgers, wings, sandwiches, entrees and, of course, pizza. In addition to that great “Grandma-style” pie that he serves in Bay Village, Harlan offers starters like hanky pankies, pork cracklings and hummus dip; burgers and sandwiches such as meatloaf and cheddar, reubens and BLTs with guacamole cheesesteaks; and entrees like flatiron steak, roast chicken, braised short ribs and grilled salmon.

Despite its modest appearance from the street, the tavern seats 96 in the dining room, 20 at the bar, and another 72 on the large deck. What’s more, the building sits on a 3.5-acre parcel flush with mature trees and open seating areas that will be ideal for special seasonal events like pig roasts, lamb roasts and clam bakes.

The restaurant is open every day.

