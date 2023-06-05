Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens, Formerly Hola Island Provisions, in Central

"I'm going back to my roots a little bit with Campus Grille."

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 1:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens
For eight years, chef Luis Roman operated the successful Latin eatery Campus Grille in Berea, but the long tail of Covid forced him to shutter that restaurant in 2021.

A year ago he opened Hola Island Provisions on the Vocational Guidance Services campus (2235 E. 55th St.), where he revived the dormant cafeteria and launched a quick-serve eatery specializing in pressed Caribbean-style sandwiches. But after some soul searching the chef closed that as well.

Now, after hitting the refresh button, Roman is back in business. Hola Island Kitchens debuts this week with a spruced up "storefront" and dining room, a new menu and revived sense of purpose.

"I'm going back to my roots a little bit with Campus Grille," says Roman, noting the introduction of new Caribbean salad bowls and rice bowls, which join his signature pressed sandwiches.

Available in 6-inch and foot-long, sandwiches like the Cleveland Cuban, tripleta, spicy Jamaican cheesesteak and hot tropical chicken are packed with meats, cheeses and veggies and pressed until hot and crisp.

Roman serves three different savory empanadillas and three sweet versions.

Yucca fries are cooked to order, tossed in garlic oil and served with a choice of homemade sauces. Other sides include pan-fried sweet plantains, jerk-spiced sweet potatoes, adobo-dusted chicharrón, chickpea and cucumber salad and Spanish rice.

Hola Island is a cash-free business that utilizes walk-up  tablet ordering and third-party pre-order.

click to enlarge Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens
click to enlarge Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens
click to enlarge Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens
click to enlarge Snap to check out menu
Snap to check out menu

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Patron Saint Opens, Brown Derby Closes, and Patios to Hit This Summer

By Vince Grzegorek

The Fairmount, which has one of our favorite patios in Cleveland

Now Open: Patron Saint, an Italian-Inspired All-Day Cafe and Aperitivo Bar in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Owner Marie Artale at Patron Saint.

Zachary Bond of the Spot on Lakeshore to Open the Club Lounge at Lost Nation Sports Park

By Douglas Trattner

Chef Zachary Bond is taking over the former Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Columbus-Based Pickle and Chill to Open Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Facility in Beachwood

By Douglas Trattner

The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

Also in Food & Drink

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us