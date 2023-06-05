Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens, Formerly Hola Island Provisions, in Central

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens

For eight years, chef Luis Roman operated the successful Latin eatery Campus Grille in Berea, but the long tail of Covid forced him to shutter that restaurant in 2021.A year ago he opened Hola Island Provisions on the Vocational Guidance Services campus (2235 E. 55th St.), where he revived the dormant cafeteria and launched a quick-serve eatery specializing in pressed Caribbean-style sandwiches. But after some soul searching the chef closed that as well.Now, after hitting the refresh button, Roman is back in business. Hola Island Kitchens debuts this week with a spruced up "storefront" and dining room, a new menu and revived sense of purpose."I'm going back to my roots a little bit with Campus Grille," says Roman, noting the introduction of new Caribbean salad bowls and rice bowls, which join his signature pressed sandwiches.Available in 6-inch and foot-long, sandwiches like the Cleveland Cuban, tripleta, spicy Jamaican cheesesteak and hot tropical chicken are packed with meats, cheeses and veggies and pressed until hot and crisp.Roman serves three different savory empanadillas and three sweet versions.Yucca fries are cooked to order, tossed in garlic oil and served with a choice of homemade sauces. Other sides include pan-fried sweet plantains, jerk-spiced sweet potatoes, adobo-dusted chicharrón, chickpea and cucumber salad and Spanish rice.Hola Island is a cash-free business that utilizes walk-up tablet ordering and third-party pre-order.