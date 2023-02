Now Open: La Plaza Taqueria at Re: Bar Downtown

click to enlarge Kevin Churkh New La Plaza taqueria options at Re:bar

The wait is over for downtown taco lovers tired of making the trek to the Cleveland-Lakewood border to hit up La Plaza Taqueria . Adrian Ortega's taqueria outpost is now up and running at Re: bar (2132 East 9th St., 216-465-1467), which is located a block from Progressive Field. The eatery comes thanks to a partnership between Ortega and Re: bar owner Rachel Ulloa.“It just made sense for us,” she explains. “It kind of fits our personality.”For the past two years, Ulloa has been converting an adjacent property into a functional restaurant space, complete with kitchen and dine-in seating. Unlike some of the satellite versions of La Plaza that have popped up around town, Re:bar offers the complete taqueria menu, which includes tacos, tortas, tamales, quesadillas and the all-important salsa bar. Those items will be available for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. An abbreviated late-night menu will run until 2 a.m. on weekends.