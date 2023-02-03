Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Now Open: La Plaza Taqueria at Re: Bar Downtown

An abbreviated taco menu runs until 2 a.m. on weekends

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 9:42 am

click to enlarge New La Plaza taqueria options at Re:bar - Kevin Churkh
Kevin Churkh
New La Plaza taqueria options at Re:bar

The wait is over for downtown taco lovers tired of making the trek to the Cleveland-Lakewood border to hit up La Plaza Taqueria. Adrian Ortega's taqueria outpost is now up and running at Re: bar (2132 East 9th St., 216-465-1467), which is located a block from Progressive Field. The eatery comes thanks to a partnership between Ortega and Re: bar owner Rachel Ulloa.

“It just made sense for us,” she explains. “It kind of fits our personality.”

For the past two years, Ulloa has been converting an adjacent property into a functional restaurant space, complete with kitchen and dine-in seating. Unlike some of the satellite versions of La Plaza that have popped up around town, Re:bar offers the complete taqueria menu, which includes tacos, tortas, tamales, quesadillas and the all-important salsa bar. Those items will be available for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. An abbreviated late-night menu will run until 2 a.m. on weekends.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
