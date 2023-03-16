Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Now Open: Milk + Honey Cafe at Tower City

This is the second downtown location for owner Anisa Rrapaj

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge Now Open: Milk + Honey Cafe at Tower City
Courtesy Milk + Honey

Anisa Rrapaj opened Milk + Honey downtown in 2021, snagging a spot in the Oswald Centre (1100 Superior Ave.).  She also operates the Hive by Milk + Honey in the Limelight Building, the co-working complex in Ohio City.

This week, she opened a new Milk + Honey cafe at Tower City, in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks, just steps from Public Square. Rrapaj says that she was initially concerned about the proximity of two downtown shops, but has been pleasantly surprised.

"I decided to go through with it," she says. "There is a lot of foot traffic at Tower City and very different customers as well. It's been insanely busy."

Rrapaj, who also is a partner in Inca Tea cafe with Ryan Florio, says that customers can expect a similar but recently expanded menu of offerings. On the menu are coffee and espresso drinks, chai drinks, specialty coffee drinks and fruit smoothies. To eat, there are breakfast bagel sandwiches, avocado toast and vegan chia pudding. At lunch, there are sandwiches starring chicken salad, turkey and even steak.

Milk + Honey Tower City opened on March 8.

If Rrapaj has her way, this is just the beginning for her brand.

"I would love to have 20, 25 of these," she says.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We'll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
