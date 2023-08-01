Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Now Open: Ninja City in Market Hall at Van Aken District

"We wanted to bring as much of our full menu as possible."

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 4:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Co-owner Dylan Fallon - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Co-owner Dylan Fallon

It's been six months since partners Dylan Fallon and Bac Nguyen announced their plans to open a Ninja City outpost in the Market Hall at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. As of yesterday, July 31, the restaurant is officially open.

"This is something we've been after for a few years, so we're very happy that we've been invited in," says Fallon.

It took this long to convert the former Domo Yakitori and Sushi space in the corner of the main hall to Ninja City because the new owners opted to completely redesign the layout. Whereas the predecessor enjoyed a large dining area and a petite kitchen, Fallon and Nguyen flipped the script.

"We took the dining space and turned it into a cooking space because we wanted to bring as much of our full menu as possible," he explains.

While much smaller than the flagship pub in Gordon Square (6706 Detroit Ave., 216-862-7200), the Shaker location features a large percentage of the menu. On the roster are snacks like pan-fried gyoza, spring rolls and togarashi tots; noodle soups such as pho, ramen and spicy red curry; Ninja classics like steam buns, banh mi sandwiches, lettuce wraps, rice bowls and pad Thai, and refreshing boba tea to wash it all down with.

In the lead up to yesterday's opening, Ninja City has been doing near-weekly pop-ups at the Hall to spread the word and generate buzz. The response has been better than anticipated, says Fallon.

Guests can look forward to a few more artistic touches, such as larger-than-life comic book art, and online ordering in the coming days or weeks.

Ninja City is open 11 a.m.-8-p.m. seven days a week

click to enlarge Ninja City is now open at Van Aken District - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Ninja City is now open at Van Aken District

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Two New Taco Spots Now Open on the West Side

By Douglas Trattner

Locos Street Tacos and Burritos

Fiyah Falls a Little Short in the Korean BBQ Game, But the Basics Are There

By Douglas Trattner

Fiyah Falls a Little Short in the Korean BBQ Game, But the Basics Are There

First Look: Battr, Opening Next Week in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Battr opens soon in Tremont.

Parilya, the Popular Filipino Food Truck, Will Add Brick-and-Mortar Spot in Olmsted Falls

By Douglas Trattner

Parilya, Cleveland’s first and only Filipino food truck, will be opening a brick-and-mortar business in Olmsted Falls.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us