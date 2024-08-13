Now Open: Porta Rossa in Hudson

The Italian-themed steakhouse has replaced the former One Red Door.

By on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 at 4:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Now Open: Porta Rossa in Hudson
Courtesy photo

Last year, Shawn Monday made the decision to swap his side-by-side restaurants in Hudson, moving Flip Side to the One Red Door space and vice versa.

“We always wanted to make Flip Side bigger because it was always so busy and crazy and that was a great time to do it,” Monday says.

The new Flip Side opened last year not only with a larger footprint but an expanded menu as well. Now, in addition to the Ohio grass-fed burgers, fries and shakes, the casual restaurant serves pizza, poké bowls, sandwiches and more.

Across the way, One Red Door has also gone through a transition, although a much more dramatic one. Monday said that after much consideration, the team decided to completely remake the restaurant. Its replacement (49 Village Way) is called Porta Rossa (Italian for “red door”) and it opened a couple weeks back.

“We never really wanted to close One Red Dood because it was super successful, but we wanted to reinvent it,” he says. “We’re going for a high-end Italian steakhouse feel with fresh pastas, shellfish and seafood, and Prime steaks.”

The 45-seat restaurant is described as “intimate and sexy,” with a menu loaded with lavish options. In addition to oysters on the half shell, beef tenderloin tartare and grilled octopus, there is tuna crudo and charred langostinos. A chilled seafood tower is stocked with raw oysters, poached shrimp, crab legs, clams on the half shell and poached Maine lobster.

Pasta dishes lobster spaghetti, cacio y pepe and lamb spaccatelle star housemade noodles. There are five different chops, including a 45-day dry-aged Delmonico. Non-steak options include parmesan-crusted halibut, bone-in veal parmigiana and “chicken under a brick” with salsa verde.

To drink, there are Italian-themed cocktails, Old World wines and more.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Kintaro Sushi and Hot Pot to Open in Former Corky & Lenny's Space in Woodmere

By Douglas Trattner

Kintaro sushi and hot pot to open restaurant in Woodmere.

At Scorpacciata in Larchmere, Chef Peter Reuter’s Pasta and Pizza Rise to New Heights

By Douglas Trattner

The pastas at Scorpacciata are something to behold

First Look: Artis, Opening in Lakewood August 21st

By Douglas Trattner

Artis Restaurant to open in Lakewood on August 21st.

Birdietown Mini Golf and Lounge to Open in Lakewood This Fall

By Douglas Trattner

Birdietown, a mini golf-themed venue, to open in Lakewood in the fall.

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us