Now Open: Porta Rossa in Hudson

Last year, Shawn Monday made the decision to swap his side-by-side restaurants in Hudson, moving Flip Side to the One Red Door space and vice versa.
“We always wanted to make Flip Side bigger because it was always so busy and crazy and that was a great time to do it,” Monday says.
The new Flip Side opened last year not only with a larger footprint but an expanded menu as well. Now, in addition to the Ohio grass-fed burgers, fries and shakes, the casual restaurant serves pizza, poké bowls, sandwiches and more.
Across the way, One Red Door has also gone through a transition, although a much more dramatic one. Monday said that after much consideration, the team decided to completely remake the restaurant. Its replacement (49 Village Way) is called Porta Rossa (Italian for “red door”) and it opened a couple weeks back.
“We never really wanted to close One Red Dood because it was super successful, but we wanted to reinvent it,” he says. “We’re going for a high-end Italian steakhouse feel with fresh pastas, shellfish and seafood, and Prime steaks.”
The 45-seat restaurant is described as “intimate and sexy,” with a menu loaded with lavish options. In addition to oysters on the half shell, beef tenderloin tartare and grilled octopus, there is tuna crudo and charred langostinos. A chilled seafood tower is stocked with raw oysters, poached shrimp, crab legs, clams on the half shell and poached Maine lobster.
Pasta dishes lobster spaghetti, cacio y pepe and lamb spaccatelle star housemade noodles. There are five different chops, including a 45-day dry-aged Delmonico. Non-steak options include parmesan-crusted halibut, bone-in veal parmigiana and “chicken under a brick” with salsa verde.
To drink, there are Italian-themed cocktails, Old World wines and more.
