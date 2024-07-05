Ohio’s First Kyuramen Ramen Shop to Open at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville

Sheng Long Yu is adding to his already impressive portfolio of restaurants

By on Fri, Jul 5, 2024 at 10:23 am

Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.
Courtesy rendering
Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.
Once again, Sheng Long Yu will be importing a celebrated Asian restaurant chain to Cleveland. When Kyuramen opens later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, it will be Ohio’s first location for this quickly expanding ramen restaurant.

Founded in 2014 by Gary Lin, Kyuramen currently has about 35 locations in the United States, but another 65 already are being planned. Yu’s is expected to open before the winter holiday season, he says.

Yu and his team are combining two retail spaces at the mall to create one large restaurant. As was done at places like Lao Sze Chuan and YYTime, the interior will be manufactured in China, shipped overseas, and assembled on site in Cleveland.

“The founder, Gary Lin, is very particular in everything he does,” Yu explains. "From buildout to design, all the restaurants within the franchise have to be exactly the same.”

That design is what first drew Yu to the brand. The restaurants all feature a distinctive interior, including the notable honeycomb seating that stacks booths on top of each other in that pattern.

“I’ve been to a lot of ramen places, but this one really catches my eye,” adds Yu. “From the design and atmosphere – just the feel when you walk in.”

Yu says that the design attempts to replicate the feel of a “ramen alley” in a historic Japanese district. Inside, guests will find numerous nooks and rooms that cater to small groups. Additional seating can be found at the ramen bar and in those stacked booths.
As for the food, the menu at Kyuramen again veers away from convention.

“Kyuramen has a huge, rich history behind the organization, but what I really like about it is its creativity and presentation,” says Yu.

Lin opted to combine in one shop ramen varieties from various regions. So in addition to the thick, creamy tonkotsu broth, diners can order shio ramen, shoyu ramen or miso ramen. There is also Korean kimchi ramen, Japanese curry ramen and vegetable ramen. Diners have a choice of noodles, toppings and add-ons as well.

A roster of starters includes shrimp tempura, fried oysters, yakitori, steam buns, takoyaki, okonomiyaki and more. There is also a selection of rice burgers, kamameshi – or “kettle rice”– and omurice, the social-media sensation that is a fluffy omelet sliced tableside to reveal a creamy core.

Desserts like matcha tiramisu, mille crepe cakes and cherry blossom jelly are made in-house.

Kyuramen will sell Tbaar brand bubble tea along with beer, wine and sake.

Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.
Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.
Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.
Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.
Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
June 19, 2024

