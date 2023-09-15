Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Old Brooklyn Cheese and Mustard Co. Has Closed its Van Aken Outpost

"We’ve been so honored to serve you, through the great times and challenging ones."

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 9:39 am

Old Brooklyn Cheese Co. to close Van Aken outpost.
Scene Archives
Old Brooklyn Cheese Co. to close Van Aken outpost.
In 2020, Michael Januska added an east-side outpost for his popular Old Brooklyn Cheese Co., which he launched in 2016. Like many operators in the restaurant world, he has been dealing with staffing issues that have caused him to offer inconsistent days and hours of operation at the Van Aken Market Hall. Now, after three years, he's pulling the plug.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts, after 3 years of serving the east-side community, that we regretfully announce that we have closed our Van Aken store due to continued staffing shortages. We’ve been so honored to serve you, through the great times and challenging ones."

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the HQ (4464 Broadview Rd., 216-860-4000) in Old Brooklyn, home to Januska's mustard and cheese production kitchen. There, you can pick up jars of his award-winning Original IPA Mustard, made with pickled mustard seeds and beer, as well as the cheese boards that were so popular at Van Aken.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
