Old Brooklyn Cheese and Mustard Co. Has Closed its Van Aken Outpost

Old Brooklyn Cheese Co., which he launched in 2016. Like many operators in the restaurant world, he has been dealing with staffing issues that have caused him to offer inconsistent days and hours of operation at the Van Aken Market Hall. Now, after three years, he's pulling the plug.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts, after 3 years of serving the east-side community, that we regretfully announce that we have closed our Van Aken store due to continued staffing shortages. We’ve been so honored to serve you, through the great times and challenging ones."
Shoppers are encouraged to visit the HQ (4464 Broadview Rd., 216-860-4000) in Old Brooklyn, home to Januska's mustard and cheese production kitchen. There, you can pick up jars of his award-winning Original IPA Mustard, made with pickled mustard seeds and beer, as well as the cheese boards that were so popular at Van Aken.
