Pacific East on Coventry Has Reopened After Three Months of Repairs, Renovations

The beloved east-side sushi bar had closed following water damage

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 3:05 pm

In December, Pacific East Japanese Restaurant (1763 Coventry Rd., 216-320-2302) in Cleveland Heights suffered some winter-related water damage that was predicted to sideline them for a few days. That stoppage ended up lasting three full months as management used the downtime not only to repair the damage but also to refresh the interior.

Last Thursday the restaurant welcomed its first guests back in the dining room. When those diners arrived, they observed a freshly remodeled interior and a bevy of new decorations. No changes to the menu, according to manager Shing Ruan.

