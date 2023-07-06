Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Pickle and Chill Pickleball Complex Not Happening in Beachwood

The property owner told Crain's that there was no deal

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus. - Pickle and Chill
Pickle and Chill
The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

In May, Pickle and Chill revealed plans to build a pickleball complex in Greater Cleveland. For its second location, the Columbus-based company said it had selected the former Stein Mart property (23949 Chagrin Blvd.) at the Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood as the site of its northern expansion.

Not so fast, says Mark Luttner,  co-owner of the property.

Today, Crain's Cleveland is reporting that the news not only was premature, but wholly inaccurate.

"This deal is not happening," Luttner told Crain's. "We were pretty surprised they went ahead and reached out to the press about it."

Pickle and Chill, a popular pickleball complex that opened last year in Columbus, said it planned to erect 12 indoor and 6 outdoor courts. The facility also was said to feature a bar and lounge.

We'll keep an eye on what is likely a developing story.

Douglas Trattner

